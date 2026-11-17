Nikola Jokic has been nursing a mysterious injury that has affected his shooting over the past five years.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that Nikola Jokic has been dealing with a chronic right wrist issue for roughly five years already.

While many have largely focused on the hyperextended left knee Jokic suffered last season as the reason for his shooting slump in recent seasons, NBA executives and scouts pointed out to Windhorst that the lingering, on-and-off wrist issue is the true culprit behind his declining efficiency.

Nikola Jokic’s Wrist Injury Has Affected His Shooting Touch

Windhorst noted that Jokic aggravated the wrist again last season, and a clear downward trend in his shooting percentages, including a roughly 7% drop overall and a 13% dip from 3-point range early in the 2026-2027 campaign.

“His shooting is down 7 percent overall and is down about 13 percent on 3’s,” Windhorst said on his Hoop Collective podcast. “When you talk to people in the league, I know people have talked about his knee injury last year that he had. That’s not what the executives and scouts that I’ve talked to point out to. And people in Denver know all this.

“I’m not trying to say that a Nuggets fan wouldn’t know this…He’s been dealing with the right wrist issue for five years, and he’s had injuries on and off. But he injured it last year, and I don’t know how his wrist feels.”

Notably, Jokic arrived at the Nuggets’ 2025 training camp with his right wrist wrapped in ice. He downplayed the concern, noting that it was a lingering issue that comes and goes with flare-ups rather than a brand-new structural injury.

Back then, the three-time NBA MVP had largely dismissed the pain as something he is used to dealing with day-to-day.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a little bit better, just so I don’t feel it every time when I shoot. But it’s good. I’m used to it, dealing with the pain. It’s kind of normal for me,” he said.

Jokic is officially listed as healthy on the injury report for the Nuggets, though he has managed a minor right-elbow issue during the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Nikola Jokic Calls Out The Nuggets’ Lack of Effort

Following a 117-105 home loss to the Phoenix Suns that dropped Denver to 7-5, Jokic criticized the team’s focus and effort.

“It’s OK to lose, but when someone outrebounds you and you have so many turnovers, so many mistakes, I think you can lose the game if you create open looks or you miss or it’s not your night or whatever,” Jokic said. “Just losing the game just because you didn’t finish the job in rebounding or you’re just lazy with the passes, I think that kind of kills the momentum a little bit.”

“We need to know who we are and what can bring us to the victory, and don’t be bored or don’t be ungrateful for your role, or maybe you just need to do one thing the whole game, or maybe you just need to whatever. For me, the victory is the most important thing. So, you just need to accept and then be the best possible player in that role.”

The Nuggets are 7-5 after the Monday loss to the Suns. The team has been on an up-and-down trajectory since the start of the season.