Nikola Jokic Can Make NBA History, Pass Oscar Robertson in Nuggets Opener

Nikola Jokic has already established himself as one of the most prolific triple-double producers in NBA history. On Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets superstar can claim another record all to himself.

Jokic enters Denver’s October 22 season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder tied with NBA legend Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in season openers, according to the Nuggets.

Both players have recorded four opening-night triple-doubles. One more would give Jokic five, making him the first player in NBA history to reach that mark.

The opportunity comes in a nationally televised showdown against the Thunder, featuring another meeting between Jokic and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Nikola Jokic Can Break Oscar Robertson’s NBA Record Against Thunder

Jokic matched Robertson’s record during Denver’s 2025-26 season opener against the Golden State Warriors on October 23, 2025.

The three-time MVP finished that contest with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, recording the fourth opening-night triple-double of his career.

It was a historic performance, even if the result was disappointing for Denver.

Despite Jokic’s triple-double and a remarkable 50-point performance from Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets lost to Stephen Curry and the Warriors, 137-131, in overtime.

Now Jokic has an opportunity to move past Robertson, whose place among the NBA’s greatest all-around players has stood for generations.

The comparison carries additional significance. Jokic passed Robertson for second place on the NBA’s all-time regular-season triple-double list in February 2026, recording his 182nd career triple-double in a victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Only Russell Westbrook had recorded more at that point.

Thursday’s opportunity represents another chance for Jokic to separate himself from Robertson, this time in a specific category where the two legends remain tied.

Jokic Has Already Recorded an Opening-Night Triple-Double Against Oklahoma City

There’s another interesting wrinkle to Jokic’s record chase: He has already accomplished the feat against Thursday’s opponent.

During Denver’s 2024-25 season opener against Oklahoma City on October 24, 2024, Jokic registered 16 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists.

That performance came in a loss to the Thunder, demonstrating that even an impressive all-around effort from Denver’s superstar does not guarantee a victory.

The teams have since developed one of the Western Conference’s most compelling rivalries.

Oklahoma City defeated Denver in seven games during the 2025 Western Conference semifinals, and Thursday’s meeting brings together the winners of the past six NBA MVP awards.

Jokic won the award in 2021, 2022 and 2024, while Gilgeous-Alexander claimed the honor in 2025 and 2026.

That creates an intriguing stage for Jokic’s potential milestone. Denver will be looking to start its season with a victory against one of its biggest Western Conference rivals, while its franchise centerpiece pursues another individual achievement.

When Do the Denver Nuggets Play the Oklahoma City Thunder?

The Nuggets open their 2026-27 regular season Thursday, October 22, against the Thunder at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Eastern, or 7:30 p.m. Mountain, with ESPN carrying the national broadcast.

Denver will then return home to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, October 24.

For Jokic, though, the first game carries a unique opportunity.

Another triple-double against Oklahoma City would give him five in season openers, breaking his tie with Robertson and adding a new NBA record to an already historic résumé.