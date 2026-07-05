Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Gets Honest on New Role

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won NBA MVP awards, an NBA championship and an NBA Finals MVP, but Serbia just gave him a basketball first.

Jokic is serving as captain of the Serbian national team during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers, and the role clearly means more to him than another line on an already historic résumé. Ahead of Serbia’s home matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Belgrade, Jokic told reporters this is the first time he has ever been captain of any team.

“This is the first time in my life that I am the captain of a team and it means a lot to me,” Jokic said, via BasketNews.

For Nuggets fans, that is the part that stands out. Jokic has long been the center of Denver’s basketball universe, but he has never been the loud, ceremonial leader type. His leadership has usually come through tone-setting play, unselfishness and a style that pulls teammates into the game.

Serbia has now put an official title on that responsibility.

Nikola Jokic Calls Serbia Captaincy a Moment He Will Remember

BasketNews reported that Jokic reflected on the honor after Serbia’s win over Switzerland and before the national team’s matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall.

Jokic said he told his Serbia teammates after the Switzerland game that he would remember the moment “for the rest of my life.”

That is notable coming from a player who often downplays individual milestones. Jokic has rarely presented himself as someone driven by awards, public praise or symbolic gestures. Yet captaincy with Serbia is different because it connects directly to home, country and family.

FIBA previously reported that Serbia head coach Dusan Alimpijevic made Jokic captain for the July 2 game against Switzerland and again for the Belgrade game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Jokic said at the time that representing Serbia brings “much stronger and different” emotions than club basketball because he is representing his country and family.

That context makes the BasketNews comments more than a feel-good quote. Jokic is not just playing summer basketball. He is carrying Serbia’s captaincy during a qualifying window with real stakes.

Jokic Is Already Producing Like Serbia’s Leader

The captaincy has also come with Jokic playing like Serbia’s best player.

Serbia defeated Switzerland 97-73 on July 2, with Jokic posting 22 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists. Nikola Jovic also scored 22 points in the win.

FIBA wrote that the victory sealed Serbia’s spot in the Second Round of qualifying. The international body also noted that Nuggets teammate Jamal Murray was in attendance to watch Jokic play for Serbia.

That detail matters for Nuggets fans because it turns the story into more than a national-team sidebar. Denver’s two franchise pillars remain connected even during the offseason, with Murray making the trip to support Jokic overseas.

The Nuggets are still built around the Jokic-Murray partnership. Any glimpse into Jokic’s conditioning, competitive rhythm or emotional investment in basketball during the summer is relevant in Denver, especially after a season in which the margins around the franchise’s title window remained under scrutiny.

Why This Matters for Nuggets Fans

This gives Nuggets fans a useful look at their star’s mindset.

Jokic is 31, already one of the most accomplished players in NBA history and still taking obvious pride in a new responsibility. He is not treating the Serbia assignment like a casual offseason cameo. He is embracing the emotional weight of leading his national team.

That is encouraging for Denver because Jokic’s leadership has always been more durable than theatrical. He does not need a captain’s title with the Nuggets to function as their organizing force. His value comes from how he reads the floor, how he empowers teammates and how he steadies a team through difficult stretches.

Serbia simply made that role official.

The next step is Serbia’s home matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Belgrade. FIBA lists the game at Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, with Serbia owning a 2-0 head-to-head record over Bosnia and Herzegovina in listed matchups.

For Jokic, the setting adds another layer. BasketNews noted he spoke about the reception Serbia received in Switzerland and imagined what the welcome could be like in Belgrade.

For Nuggets fans watching from afar, the takeaway is simple: Jokic is healthy, productive and emotionally invested in meaningful basketball. And even after everything he has already accomplished, being Serbia’s captain still gave him something new.