Nikola Jokic Pushing Nuggets to Add Former MVP: Report

Nikola Jokic wants the Denver Nuggets to add some more reinforcements. In this case, he wants the Nuggets to acquire former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook from the Los Angeles Clippers.

DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind confirmed via his X account that Jokic has pushed Denver’s front office to add Westbrook to the team.

“Nikola Jokic has pushed behind the scenes for the Nuggets to get Russell Westbrook. This isn’t the first time he’s wanted to play with him in Denver, either. Westbrook would give Michael Malone a trusted, veteran ball handler, which is something the Nuggets need right now.”

Westbrook won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 2017 with the Oklahoma City Thunder. At 35 years old, he’s no longer the player he was in his heyday. However, he has embraced more of a sixth-man role with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. Over the last two seasons, Westbrook has come off the bench in 106 of 141 regular season games.

The Nuggets traded Reggie Jackson to the Charlotte Hornets for cap flexibility, which means they need a backup point guard on the roster. Westbrook could serve as Jackson’s replacement.

DeAndre Jordan Also Pushing for Russell Westbrook

Jokic is not the only one who would like Westbrook on the Nuggets. Deandre Jordan would too. Sports Illustrated’s Joey Linn confirmed Jokic’s desire to team up with Westbrook while adding Jordan’s interest too. He added that Westbrook may end up there one way or the other.

“Can confirm that Nikola Jokic has been pushing the Denver Nuggets to acquire Russell Westbrook,” Linn wrote via his X account. “I’m told DeAndre Jordan has also been advocating for what Westbrook could bring Denver on and off the floor.

“Clippers exploring several potential trades involving Westbrook, but even if he’s not traded there directly, it’s possible that’s where he ends up.”

Jordan and Westbrook played together on the Lakers during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers waived him mid-season, and he finished the season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jordan intends to re-sign with Denver, as reported by Chris Haynes, ensuring he’ll play for the Nuggets for the third consecutive season. The Clippers are the only team of whom Jordan has played for longer, as he played in LA from 2008 to 2018.

Clippers Plan to Trade Russell Westbrook: Report

After Westbrook opted in with the Clippers, Haynes reported that they plan to trade him.

“Los Angeles Clippers are working with Russell Westbrook to find a trade partner that works for both sides and it’s believed the star has played his last game for the franchise,” Haynes reported via his X account.

Westbrook will earn $4 million for the 2024-25 season, which is a relatively cheap contract to acquire. The Nuggets could trade for him, or they could wait to see if the Clippers waive him.

During the 2023-24 season, Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, five rebounds, and 4.5 assists a game. He also shot 45.4% from the field, which is among the best efficiency he’s put up in one season in his NBA career. The Nuggets got great production from Bruce Brown for how little they paid him. They could similar production from Westbrook.