Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Gets Major Basketball News

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has a new title before he returns to international basketball.

Jokic has been named captain of Serbia’s national team, FIBA announced, putting the three-time NBA MVP in an even more prominent role as Serbia begins its push through the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup European Qualifiers. The news matters for Denver because Jokic is not just adding summer games to his schedule; he is taking on the public leadership role for one of the world’s most talented basketball countries.

FIBA described Jokic as “eager to return” to the national team and noted the stakes are high for Serbia, which needs qualifying wins to reach the World Cup in Qatar. Eurohoops also reported that Jokic received the honor ahead of important qualifying games and quoted the Nuggets star taking responsibility for Serbia’s recent disappointments.

For the Nuggets, the immediate basketball takeaway is simple: Jokic’s offseason will not be quiet.

That is not automatically a negative. Jokic has repeatedly shown he can handle heavy workloads, and international basketball has often sharpened his rhythm rather than diminished it. But it does make his summer worth tracking closely, especially with Denver trying to keep its championship window open around him.

Nikola Jokic’s Serbia Role Adds Another Layer to Nuggets Offseason

The captaincy is a major honor, but it is also a responsibility.

Jokic is already the center of everything Denver does offensively. With Serbia, he now becomes the face of the team in a more official way, leading a group that has legitimate expectations whenever its NBA talent is available.

That should interest Nuggets fans for two reasons.

First, Jokic’s international involvement gives Denver a valuable offseason viewing window. Fans will get to see whether he is operating at full strength, how aggressively Serbia uses him and how much of the offense runs through him during qualifying play.

One recent clip already turned heads, showing a trimmed Jokic getting shots up.

Second, leadership with Serbia can matter back in Denver. Jokic has never needed captain-type branding to command a locker room, but this role reinforces how central he is to every basketball environment he enters. Serbia is not treating him as only its best player. It is treating him as its standard-setter.

The Nuggets have built their identity around that same reality.

Nikola Jovic Could Become a Serbian Teammate to Watch for the Nuggets

There is also a second Serbia-related name worth monitoring: Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic.

Eurohoops reported earlier in June that Jovic is expected to join Serbia during the summer qualifying window, giving Jokic another NBA teammate on the national-team roster. The outlet reported that Jovic is set to be available for head coach Dušan Alimpijević, alongside Jokic.

That matters because Jovic may also become available in the NBA.

Ira Winderman said during a WQAM appearance that Jovic could be “the next name in play” for Miami, citing his $14 million-to-$16 million salary range as part of the Heat’s flexibility puzzle, according to Heavy’s Miami Heat coverage. Winderman framed a potential Jovic move as a way for Miami to clear room to bring back Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins while also using the mid-level exception.

That is not the same thing as saying the Nuggets are pursuing Jovic. There has been no report tying Denver directly to the Heat forward.

Still, the fit is easy to understand if he reaches the market.

Jovic is a 6-foot-10 forward who was drafted by Miami in the first round in 2022 and has shown flashes as a skilled frontcourt piece. ESPN lists him at 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the 2025-26 regular season.

For Denver, the appeal would be less about adding a finished product and more about adding a young, skilled frontcourt player who already has familiarity with Jokic through the Serbian national-team setup. The Nuggets have consistently needed reliable depth around Jokic, and Sports Illustrated’s Denver coverage recently identified backup frontcourt help as one of the team’s key offseason needs.

The salary piece would be the complication. Jovic’s extension reportedly runs in the $14.9 million-to-$16.2 million range over its final three years. That kind of number is not impossible to move, but it is not a minimum-salary flyer either.

Why Jokic’s Summer Still Matters Most in Denver

The Jovic angle is interesting. Jokic’s captaincy is the real story.

Denver’s title hopes still run through Jokic’s health, form and buy-in. Serbia giving him the captaincy is another reminder that the Nuggets’ franchise player is also one of the sport’s central global figures.

There is risk whenever a superstar plays meaningful offseason basketball. There is also upside when that player returns from the summer already in rhythm, already competing and already carrying leadership responsibilities.

For the Nuggets, this is the balance to watch: Jokic now has another major basketball mission before the NBA season arrives.

And if one of his Serbian teammates does become available along the way, Denver will have one more name worth evaluating carefully, even if the Nuggets rumor mill has not reached that point yet.