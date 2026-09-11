Denver Nuggets Superstar Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Rudy Gobert Statement

In last year’s first-round playoff matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert did a wonderful job slowing down Nikola Jokic.

The three-time NBA MVP still averaged 25.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.5 assists, but he shot a career-worst 44.6% from the field in the postseason.

Gobert, who is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, seemingly figured out how to make things harder for “The Joker” as the Timberwolves eliminated the Nuggets in six games.

Nikola Jokic’s Statement on Rudy Gobert

Speaking on the Jao Mile podcast with former NBA player Mile Ilic, Nikola Jokic opened up his personal life and basketball career.

One of the topics discussed was defenders, and Jokic revealed the centers who have given him a hard time on the court.

Rudy Gobert’s name was mentioned, and the three-time MVP had a strong remark about the France international.

“I know people have all kinds of opinions about him, but Rudy is a really good defender,” Jokic said. “He showed it in the last playoffs. Even though I’ve had some good games against him, I really think he’s a good defender.”

Jokic dropped a career-high 61 points on April 1, 2025 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Gobert as his primary defender.

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In addition to Gobert, Jokic also gave a shoutout to Ivica Zubac, Jusuf Nurkic, Jalen Duren, Wendell Carter Jr. and Victor Wembanyama.

Jokic pointed to Zubac and Nurkic’s size and physicality, while Duren and Carter being undersized made them tougher matchups.

Wemby didn’t need an explanation, with Jokic also mentioning the entire Oklahoma City Thunder for their collective defense.

Nikola Jokic Turned Down Extension This Summer

Many teams around the NBA were on high alert after Nikola Jokic turned down a contract extension from the Denver Nuggets this summer.

Jokic has a player option for the 2027-28 season, which means he can opt out to become a free agent.

However, the Nuggets superstar has reiterated his desire to play his entire career in Denver and confirmed he’ll likely sign a new deal at the end of next season.

“My idea is to sign next summer and stay with Denver for the rest of my career,” Jokic told reporters after a FIBA World Cup qualifying game last month via USA Today. “My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I’ll probably sign next year. … My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver.”

The Nuggets are on the clock, but they didn’t have the best summer. They got worse after failing to re-sign Peyton Watson, who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets front office still managed to bring some solid additions to their roster, like DeMar DeRozan, Alpha Diallo, Marvin Bagley III and Lonnie Walker IV.