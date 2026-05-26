Nikola Jokic’s Top Backup Gets Honest on Future With Nuggets

Soon, the veteran NBA center Jonas Valanciunas will have answers on his future with the Denver Nuggets.

Recently, the 34-year-old big man addressed his current situation, making it clear that he has options, but the Nuggets hold the power.

“Denver has the final say on my contract,” Valanciunas on PIKENROLAS, via Basketball Sphere. “First of all, everything depends on whether they trade me, keep me, or not. That is their decision.”

Valanciunas joined the Nuggets via trade, on a three-year deal worth $30.2 million. tHE 2026-2027 NBA season serves as his final. Valanciunas would make $10.0 million if he sees it through.

However, the Nuggets could cut ties before July 8, as only $2.0 million is guaranteed.

“Right now, I think their bigger question is what they will do with the roster in general, who stays and who leaves. As far as I understand, only Nikola Jokic is untouchable, while everyone else can be traded,” he added. “I think everything will be clear in the first week of July, maybe even earlier. I want to play, I want to enjoy basketball, and I want to win. I can do everything.”

The Nuggets Have A $10 Million Decision On Jonas Valanciunas

The veteran center probably won’t sweat it if the Nuggets cut ties with the big man. Last season, Valanciunas was gearing up to join a club in Greece. That was before the Sacraento Kings traded him to Denver.

Valanciunas stuck with the Nuggets with plans to play out his guaranteed season. In 65 games, Valanciunas averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

During the playoffs, Valanciunas averaged just 6.3 minutes of action.

If the Nuggets don’t bring Valanciunas back, the Lithuanian standout will have other options.

“Many have paid attention to me,” Valanciunas explained. “They have contacted me. There were talks with two teams and one Lithuanian club. The conversations are ongoing, and we will make a decision when the time comes.”