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Nikola Jokic’s Top Backup Gets Honest on Future With Nuggets

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Nikola Jokic
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Nikola Jokic left Monday's game with a knee injury.

Soon, the veteran NBA center Jonas Valanciunas will have answers on his future with the Denver Nuggets.

Recently, the 34-year-old big man addressed his current situation, making it clear that he has options, but the Nuggets hold the power.

“Denver has the final say on my contract,” Valanciunas on PIKENROLAS, via Basketball Sphere. “First of all, everything depends on whether they trade me, keep me, or not. That is their decision.”

Denver Nuggets vice president of basketball operations Ben Tenzer said that the team has 'no concerns' Jonas Valanciunas will join them for next season after offseason speculation of a move to Europe.

GettySACRAMENTO, CA – APRIL 13: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Sacramento Kings smiles after making a basket in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center on April 13, 2025 in Sacramento, California.

Valanciunas joined the Nuggets via trade, on a three-year deal worth $30.2 million. tHE 2026-2027 NBA season serves as his final. Valanciunas would make $10.0 million if he sees it through.

However, the Nuggets could cut ties before July 8, as only $2.0 million is guaranteed.

“Right now, I think their bigger question is what they will do with the roster in general, who stays and who leaves. As far as I understand, only Nikola Jokic is untouchable, while everyone else can be traded,” he added. “I think everything will be clear in the first week of July, maybe even earlier. I want to play, I want to enjoy basketball, and I want to win. I can do everything.”

The Nuggets Have A $10 Million Decision On Jonas Valanciunas

Lakers potential trade target Jonas Valanciunas

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – APRIL 24: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans sits on the bench during game two of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on April 24, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The veteran center probably won’t sweat it if the Nuggets cut ties with the big man. Last season, Valanciunas was gearing up to join a club in Greece. That was before the Sacraento Kings traded him to Denver.

Valanciunas stuck with the Nuggets with plans to play out his guaranteed season. In 65 games, Valanciunas averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Knicks potential signee Omer Yurtseven (right)

GettySALT LAKE CITY, UT – NOVEMBER 25: Omer Yurtseven #77 of the Utah Jazz pressures Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of their game at the Delta Center on November 25, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

During the playoffs, Valanciunas averaged just 6.3 minutes of action.

If the Nuggets don’t bring Valanciunas back, the Lithuanian standout will have other options.

“Many have paid attention to me,” Valanciunas explained. “They have contacted me. There were talks with two teams and one Lithuanian club. The conversations are ongoing, and we will make a decision when the time comes.”

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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