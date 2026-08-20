Nikola Jokic Had an Answer for Victor Wembanyama in Serbia-France Thriller

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic got the better of one of the NBA’s few players capable of making even him look small.

Jokic flirted with a triple-double in Serbia’s 90-87 win over France on August 20, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes. Victor Wembanyama, meanwhile, finished with 10 points and four rebounds while committing six turnovers in 24 minutes, according to BasketNews.

The final numbers made Jokic the clear winner of the marquee individual matchup.

But they didn’t tell the whole story.

Wembanyama had stretches in which his extraordinary defensive range completely changed the game. Then, when the two superstars ended up matched directly against each other, Jokic provided another reminder of just how difficult he remains to solve.

Jokic Found a Way Through Wembanyama’s Length

Wembanyama began imposing himself during the second quarter.

The 7-foot-4 French star erased shots around the rim, pushed the ball himself in transition and turned defense into highlight-reel offense. At his best, he temporarily made Serbia’s attack look hesitant in a way few defenders can.

Jokic still found his spots.

One possession summed up the problem Wembanyama — and virtually every other defender — faces against the three-time NBA MVP.

Catching the ball near the top of the arc with Wembanyama in front of him, Jokic gave a simple jab step. It was enough to make Wembanyama react. Jokic immediately rose and buried the 3-pointer over his enormous reach.

There was nothing spectacular about the move itself. That was precisely the point.

Wembanyama owns physical tools that can erase mistakes against almost anyone. Jokic’s advantage is that he rarely asks a defender to make a massive mistake. A slight shift of weight or momentary hesitation can be enough.

Serbia also repeatedly benefited from Jokic’s passing, with his eight assists helping him affect the game even when he wasn’t scoring.

Wembanyama’s France Return Came With Bigger Stakes

For Wembanyama, the exhibition represented more than another summer tune-up.

France named the San Antonio Spurs star its new captain ahead of this international window, and the Serbia game marked his return to the national team after more than two years away.

That made his uneven night noteworthy even in a friendly.

Wembanyama went just 1-of-6 from 3-point range and committed those six turnovers, although his impact defensively was considerably greater than his four rebounds and 10 points suggest.

Jokic, by comparison, looked much more comfortable controlling the terms of the game.

It wasn’t the first time.

When Serbia and France met in another exhibition before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Jokic produced 20 points and 12 rebounds in a Serbian victory. Wembanyama finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in that meeting.

Two years later, the gap came through differently: less through Jokic dominating the glass and more through his ability to keep Serbia organized while punishing the openings France gave him.

Jokic-Wembanyama Gets an Immediate Rematch

There won’t be much time for either side to digest the result.

France and Serbia are scheduled to play again on August 23 in Orléans before turning their attention toward World Cup qualifying games later in the month.

That gives Wembanyama an immediate second shot at Jokic.

For Nuggets fans, the first meeting supplied a familiar sight. Even against perhaps basketball’s most disruptive physical talent, Jokic didn’t need to overwhelm his opponent athletically.

He just needed Wembanyama to lean the wrong way once.