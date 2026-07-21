Heading into the 2026 NBA offseason, it was assumed that the Denver Nuggets would make some major changes around Nikola Jokic, following a disappointing 2026 playoff run.

In addition, the Nuggets were expected to extend Nikola Jokic, once again investing in their franchise player. Three weeks into free agency, the Nuggets are hardly any different. And to top it all off, the Jokic extension will once again be on hold.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks highlighted the “fascinating” aspect of the Nuggets’ offseason, which might raise some concerns for the future of Jokic in Denver.

Denver Nuggets Get Nikola Jokic Warning Amid Quiet NBA Offseason

“Listen, the Jokic [contract situation] is fascinating for me. It’s interesting,” Marks said on The Hoop Collective.

“I know he’s come out and said that Denver is where he’s going to be and all that, and he’s going to sign next year. But man, I’m just looking at the roster, like what they’ve done or really haven’t done this offseason, and going into next year as the third best, fourth best, fifth-I don’t know-you can go down the pecking order there. They’re basically the same team, right? They’re the same team, and they still have the Peyton Watson situation to figure out.”

Brian Windhorst added: “Actions over words.”

The ESPN NBA insiders aren’t coming out and saying that Jokic’s shocking decision this summer is a sign that he’s got one foot out the door, but it’s hard not to look at the situation and feel like some red flags were raised.

The Nuggets Shouldn’t Feel Secure

Nikola Jokic could be a free agent as early as the 2027 NBA offseason.

He’ll make $59.0 million during the 2026-2027 NBA season, then make a decision on his $62.8 million player option for 2027-2028.

It’s not unusual for players who are at the height of their games to decline fifth-year options and start long-term extensions with a higher salary. Jokic was an MVP finalist once again during the 2025-2026 season, so there’s no doubt his ask will be in the max range when the time to extend finally comes.

The clear plan is to stay where it all started, but the Nuggets shouldn’t feel totally secure. The NBA has seen too many star shakeups over the years, and the Nuggets can’t blindly operate as if there isn’t any shot they could land in a situation where Jokic wants to move on. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are just the latest example.

Denver is still talented enough to threaten a run in the Western Conference, but their latest campaign was far from encouraging. After a strong regular season, the Nuggets were upset by an undermanned underdog in Minnesota. Now, they are running it back. Today, Jokic says he’s going to extend next summer. But as Windhorst states, actions will truly determine what his future looks like.