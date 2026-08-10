Non-NBA Team Intends To Sign Nikola Jokic In Free Agency Next Year

A non-NBA team is looking to sign three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic in free agency next season as his future with the Denver Nuggets remains uncertain.

According to Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos, he intends to sign Jokic next year, when his contract with the Nuggets expires. This is not the first time Giannakopoulos has tried to pry Jokic away from the NBA, as he revealed that he has done something like this before.

“There is one player who remains a dream of mine, whom I haven’t signed yet, but I will sign next year. It’s Jokic, the best player in the world,” Giannakopoulos said in his appearance on the Euro Insiders podcast.

“This year, I made a very serious offer to both his team and him. I tried to buy out the last year of his contract, but I was rejected. Let’s wait for next year,” he added.

Giannakopoulos also made it clear that he is not doing this for the laughs. According to him, he is serious about bringing Jokic back to Europe.

“Don’t laugh at all. If I don’t sign Jokic, I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

Nikola Jokic Delays His Contract Signing With the Denver Nuggets

Jokic has chosen to delay signing a contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, opting instead to wait until the 2027 offseason. He stated the choice is “strictly business”, as waiting will make him eligible for a projected five-year, $359.5 million deal, which would be the largest contract in NBA history.

Jokic has been regarded as the best player in the world for multiple seasons already, making a move to the EuroLeague a seismic shift in the basketball world.

Notably, Jokic has never played a game in the EuroLeague. Before being drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 2014, he played in the Adriatic League and the Serbian League for Mega Basket, and he has spent his entire professional career in the NBA since moving to North America.

Nikola Jokic Explains His Decision Not To Sign An Extension This Year With The Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic made his decision known during an international game in a FIBA tournament. Talking to the media after he led Serbia to a win in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jokic explained his plans.

“My idea is to sign next summer and stay with Denver for the rest of my career,” Jokic said “My idea and my wish is to stay in Denver.”

“I will most probably sign next summer. The decision is strictly business-oriented. My wish is to stay and play for Denver the rest of my career. It’s on them if they want me.”

The Nuggets have built their roster around Jokic. However, success has been elusive since winning the NBA championship in 2023.

The Nuggets lost in the second round of the playoffs in 2024 and 2025. This year, they lost in the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic and the Nuggets are expected to be in the running for a championship next season, but they have to deal with the anxiety of Jokic leaving in free agency.