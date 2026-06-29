The Denver Nuggets decided not to move on from their head coach, David Adelman, despite a shocking first-round exit in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Although the Nuggets are sticking by the 45-year-old first-time head coach, the Nuggets still want to make a major change with the staff by adding a notable top assistant.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, the Nuggets interviewed a candidate recently.

Denver Nuggets Get Notable News On Former Doc Rivers Assistant

“The Nuggets, amid the various trade talks they’ve engaged in to try to reshape their roster around three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, are also intent on adding a former NBA head coach to David Adelman’s bench to infuse the coaching staff with more experience,” Fischer reported on June 28.

A former top assistant for Doc Rivers, Dave Joerger, has gained attention from Denver as they target candidates for the position.

But the Nuggets aren’t in a one-team race. Joerger doesn’t seem to be getting too much attention from NBA squads at the moment, but Fischer reports that Paris Basketball is trying to “lure” Joerger to Europe to take over.

The notable assistant and former head coach seems to have options for his next gig.

Dave Joerger’s NBA History

The two-time head coach started out in the NBA’s developmental league in 2004. By 2007, Joerger joined the Memphis Grizzlies as an assistant.

At that point, Joerger had five minor league title wins on his resume. In June 2013, the Grizzlies named Joerger the head coach. His run in Memphis lasted three seasons.

As the Grizzlies head coach, Joerger’s teams made the playoffs each time. They peaked in round two, losing in the first round two out of three times.

After getting fired by the Grizzlies, Joerger signed with the Sacramento Kings as their head coach. That run would also last three seasons. Unfortunately, it included missing the playoffs each time. The Kings moved on after the 2018-2019 season.

Doc Rivers added Joerger to his Philadelphia 76ers staff in 2020. He was regarded as the Sixers’ top assistant throughout Rivers’ tenure.

After Rivers was let go by Philadelphia, Joerger didn’t join another team’s bench until Rivers found a new home with the Milwaukee Bucks in January 2024. Once again, Joerger was a top assistant for Rivers in Milwaukee.

With Rivers stepping down in 2026, Joerger is back on the open market. It seems he has a shot at joining Nikola Jokic and David Adelman in Denver.