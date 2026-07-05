So far, the Denver Nuggets haven’t made too many changes to their roster, despite the rumors heading into the offseason.

As the Nuggets dropped out in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, they were expected to begin finding ways to cut ties with key players to help with their financial situation.

The veteran center Jonas Valanciunas was viewed as unlikely to return to Denver for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The Nuggets haven’t cut ties with the veteran big man, but they do have an interested trade suitor in the Los Angeles Lakers, according to The Stein Line.

Denver Nuggets Get Notable Trade Update On 14-Year NBA Veteran

The Lakers currently have two notable bigs on their radar in Valanciunas and Kevon Looney. For Valanciunas, he was a previous Lakers target already.

If LA is ready to deal, the Nuggets are reportedly interested.

“Sources say that the Lakers’ interest, furthermore, is certainly welcomed by the Nuggets, who have made Valanciunas available in trade conversations since Denver’s season ended and especially in connection with the recent draft as the Nuggets explored various deals while also shopping the No. 26 overall pick,” Jake Fischer wrote.

The Nuggets didn’t cut ties with any players during the 2026 NBA Draft.

While they don’t have to necessarily rush to trade any of their other trade block candidates, there is a clock ticking on Valanciunas.

Just $2 million of Valanciunas’ salary is guaranteed if he’s waived before the deadline, which falls on July 8.

With Valanciunas once again attracting out-of-NBA clubs, it seemed that a move overseas was inevitable. Now that Fischer describes that idea as a “murky topic again,” it seems that Valanciunas could stick around for the right situation.

According to The Stein Line, the interest in Valanciunas “only seems to be growing.”

If Denver or another team keeps Valanciunas on board, he’s owed $10 million for 2026-2027 and will become a free agent next summer.

Jonas Valanciunas’ NBA Career

The 34-year-old center was a fifth-overall pick in 2011 for the Toronto Raptors.

Valanciunas played the first seven seasons of his career with the Raptors before joining the Memphis Grizzlies.

After three seasons in Memphis, Valanciunas went to the New Orleans Pelicans for three years before signing with the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

The Wizards cut ties with Valanciunas not even a year in. Valanciunas played 32 games for the Sacramento Kings before getting traded to the Nuggets last offseason.

In 65 games with the Nuggets, Valanciunas averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.