Nuggets Linked to High-Flying $30 Million Wing in New Peyton Watson Trade Report

The Denver Nuggets‘ search for a workable Peyton Watson sign-and-trade framework may have produced another intriguing possibility.

NBA insider Jake Fischer said Tuesday that Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. is a player Denver would have interest in if discussions between the two Western Conference rivals eventually advance into a deal involving Watson.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream, Fischer connected Jones to the Nuggets while discussing the Clippers’ evolving roster outlook.

“Derrick Jones Jr. is an interesting name,” Fischer said. “I do think as the Clippers move forward in more of a rebuild mode post-Kawhi Leonard, he is a name we’re going to talk about on the trade market. He’s in the final year of his contract. He’s extension-eligible. He is someone that I do think that in theory, Denver would like back in a potential sign and trade if players were involved from the Clippers too.”

The comments represent the clearest indication yet of the type of NBA-ready contributor Denver could target if it ultimately decides to move Watson rather than seek draft compensation.

Derrick Jones Jr. Fits Denver’s Defensive Identity

Jones, 29, enters the final season of his three-year, $30 million contract with a $10.5 million salary, making him an expiring deal that could appeal to multiple contenders before next summer’s free agency.

The veteran wing started 45 of the 50 games he played for the Clippers last season, averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.0 minutes per game. He shot 50% from the field and 36% from 3-point range while providing the athletic, versatile perimeter defense that has defined his NBA career.

The high-flying Clippers forward missed about a month due to a Grade 2 right MCL sprain.

Jones’ role in Los Angeles could become less secure after the Clippers selected wing Keaton Wagler with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, giving the franchise another young option at the position as it reshapes its roster.

For Denver, Jones would offer immediate rotational value alongside Nikola Jokić while preserving the club’s emphasis on length, switchability and transition defense.

Nuggets Continue to Face Growing Competition for Watson

Fischer’s latest comments come as Denver continues to receive interest from multiple teams for Watson.

On Monday, veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported in The Stein Line that the Milwaukee Bucks have joined the Clippers and Atlanta Hawks in exploring a sign-and-trade for the restricted free agent, expanding what has become a growing market for one of the Nuggets’ top young players.

Denver, however, has shown little indication it is willing to move Watson without receiving premium value in return.

Fischer previously reported the Nuggets are seeking compensation comparable to the package the Utah Jazz received from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Walker Kessler sign-and-trade, a price that has thus far prevented interested teams from completing a deal.

The Nuggets also remain mindful of the NBA’s second-apron restrictions after adding EuroLeague standout Alpha Diallo in free agency, creating a financial balancing act as Watson’s next contract comes into focus.

Even if Jones were part of a potential package, any agreement would still require the Clippers to satisfy Denver’s high asking price.

For now, Fischer’s report offers another glimpse into how a Watson deal could be structured if negotiations eventually gain traction.

Rather than accepting a package centered solely on future draft assets, the Nuggets appear positioned to prioritize a proven two-way veteran who can help them compete immediately while Nikola Jokić remains in his championship prime.