Nuggets Make ‘Compelling’ Pitch to 6-Time All-Star After Peyton Watson Trade

The Denver Nuggets finally resolved the Peyton Watson question Wednesday.

Now they are turning toward a veteran who could help them immediately.

Denver is expected to shift its attention to six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan after sending Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a multi-team sign-and-trade, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Watson agreed to a four-year, $88 million contract with Cleveland, while Denver received an unprotected 2031 Cavaliers first-round pick and a 2032 Sacramento second-rounder. The Clippers acquired Max Strus as part of the broader transaction.

The Nuggets chose future flexibility over committing $88 million to Watson.

Their next move could be about maximizing the present.

Nuggets’ DeMar DeRozan Interest Intensifies

DeRozan had already been on Denver’s radar before the Watson situation was resolved.

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel previously reported that the Nuggets were interested in the 37-year-old forward, who remains one of the most accomplished players available late in free agency.

Haynes’ update after the Watson trade gave that interest a more immediate feel.

The Stein Line’s Marc Stein also reported earlier that Denver is among the teams pursuing DeRozan, joining Miami and Washington in what could become one of the more intriguing late-summer free-agent battles.

“There is word tonight that the Nuggets believe they can make an appealing pitch to the former All-Star swingman to land him in free agency,” Stein wrote on X.

Covered Denver’s ongoing interest in DeMar DeRozan in the Sunday Best notes below and there is word tonight that the Nuggets believe they can make an appealing pitch to the former All-Star swingman to land him in free agency. https://t.co/dSKdXHiFxz — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 20, 2026

The basketball logic is easy to understand.

Denver remains firmly inside Nikola Jokic’s championship window. DeRozan would give the Nuggets another proven half-court scorer, secondary playmaker and late-clock option — particularly valuable during the minutes when Jokic rests or when playoff possessions slow into isolation basketball.

He would not replace Watson’s defensive versatility or youth.

But he could offer something Denver lacked at times last season: another player comfortable creating offense when a possession breaks down.

Watson Trade Does Not Create Huge Spending Power

The financial side is more complicated.

Trading Watson does not suddenly give Denver $22 million in annual cap room to redirect toward DeRozan.

Salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan noted after the transaction that Denver’s maneuvering is more about avoiding a significant long-term commitment to Watson and maintaining flexibility than opening conventional cap space.

The Nuggets are currently prohibited from using their newly created trade exception. As a second apron team, they aren't allowed to A: take back players under contract in a sign and trade or B: use a trade exception created by sign and trading a player. They could unlock it by… https://t.co/MLSVZXRGiv — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) August 20, 2026

That distinction matters.

The Nuggets would still need DeRozan to accept a salary well below what he has earned throughout his career unless Denver finds another mechanism to increase its offer.

Siegel has reported that Denver’s interest has centered on a minimum contract.

That gives other suitors an obvious advantage if money becomes the deciding factor.

Miami has remaining midlevel-exception flexibility, even though its first-apron hard cap restricts how much it can practically spend. Washington is also positioned to make a stronger financial offer than Denver.

The Nuggets’ pitch therefore has to be different.

Come play with Jokic.

Come chase another championship.

Accept less money and potentially fewer touches for a legitimate opportunity to make a deep postseason run.

DeRozan Could Give Nuggets Immediate Help

That tradeoff could be easier to sell now that Watson is gone.

Denver turned a 23-year-old restricted free agent into a potentially valuable future first-round pick, but neither that pick nor the accompanying second-rounder will help Jokic this season.

DeRozan could.

His arrival would give Denver another experienced scorer without committing the franchise to the kind of long-term contract Cleveland just gave Watson.

The fit would require adjustment. DeRozan has spent most of his career as a starter and high-usage option. Denver would likely ask him to operate within an offense still centered overwhelmingly around Jokic.

But the Nuggets’ situation is clear.

They declined to make Watson an $88 million part of their future.

Now their attention has shifted toward a decorated veteran who could help their present.

The question is whether Denver’s championship opportunity is compelling enough for DeRozan to take less money to join it.