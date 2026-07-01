Nuggets Make Bold LeBron James Move as Nikola Jokic Delays Extension

The Denver Nuggets are making another run at LeBron James.

According to The Denver Post, the Nuggets have reached out to James to express interest in signing the 21-time All-NBA forward as the franchise looks to retool around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic following its disappointing first-round playoff exit.

A league source outside the organization told The Denver Post that the Nuggets have contacted James after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the four-time NBA champion plans to leave the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, ending an eight-year stint that included the 2020 NBA title.

The Nuggets join a growing list of contenders pursuing James, with the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves also among the teams linked to the future Hall of Famer.

Nuggets Revive Longstanding LeBron Pursuit

The Nuggets’ interest is hardly new.

When James entered free agency in 2018, team president Josh Kroenke famously mailed him a retro Nuggets jersey in an unsuccessful recruiting effort before James ultimately chose the Lakers.

Kroenke has previously described James as “a very dear friend,” and Denver is once again attempting to convince one of the greatest players in NBA history to join the franchise.

This pursuit comes under very different circumstances.

Rather than trying to lure James to a rebuilding team, Denver can now offer the opportunity to play alongside Jokic, widely regarded as the best player in the world and the centerpiece of a perennial championship contender.

And the Nuggets’ pursuit carries more weight after reports surfaced that Jokic is considering delaying extension talks again until next summer.

Jokic Partnership Could Be NBA’s Most Dangerous Duo

Play

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst has long believed Denver represented one of the most realistic dark-horse destinations for James.

Speaking on The Hoop Collective podcast before free agency began, Windhorst described the Nuggets as an “outlier team” capable of attracting James if he prioritized basketball fit over other factors.

“I have long believed that if there was an outlier team for LeBron James, if he was willing to take sort of some exception, it was Denver,” Windhorst said.

The connection starts with Jokic.

James has repeatedly praised the Serbian superstar, calling him “one of the greatest players to ever play this game.”

Following a January meeting between the Lakers and Nuggets, James walked to Denver’s bench to embrace Jokic before later describing their relationship as one built on the “utmost respect.”

James also recalled in his podcast, Mind The Game, that Team USA’s Olympic semifinal victory over Serbia at the 2024 Paris Games was “one of the greatest games” he has ever played.

The admiration appears mutual, making a potential partnership one of the league’s most intriguing possibilities.

Nuggets Searching for Championship Reset

The Nuggets’ aggressive pursuit comes after a season that ended well short of expectations.

Despite another MVP-caliber campaign from Jokic, Denver was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, exposing the need for additional star power and roster depth around its franchise cornerstone.

Adding James would immediately transform the Nuggets into one of the NBA’s most formidable contenders.

Even at 42, James remains one of basketball’s premier playmakers and would give Denver another elite decision-maker capable of easing Jokic’s workload while forming perhaps the league’s smartest offensive tandem.

LeBron’s Decision Won’t Be About Money

Charania has reported that James’ next destination will be determined by happiness rather than salary.

“I’m told this is a happiness-led decision for LeBron James,” Charania said on SportsCenter. “He feels like he needs to find his happiness. Wherever he lands in free agency, it will not be driven by money.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin also reported that James has instructed longtime agent Rich Paul to speak with every interested team before presenting him with his options.

Paul said roughly a dozen teams have already reached out.

Denver is now officially among them.

Whether the Nuggets can ultimately convince James to move to the Rocky Mountains remains uncertain.

But after another disappointing postseason exit, Denver has made one thing clear: it is willing to pursue one of the boldest roster moves of the summer if it believes it can maximize Jokic’s championship window.