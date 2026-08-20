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Nuggets Linked to Six-Time All-Star After Watson Deal

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Jokic gears up for game
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DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 27: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on before Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on April 27, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Peyton Watson rumor mill is finally over after a five-team deal sent him to Cleveland. In return, the Nuggets received the Cavaliers’ 2031 first-round pick and a Kings 2032 second-round pick.

Watson, 23, had a breakout year last season, averaging 14.6 points — an over six-point jump from the previous season — 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. His efficiencies went up too, shooting just under 50% from the field and 41.1% from three.

With the young wing gone, the Nuggets are looking to fill the gap he leaves behind. Denver looks to go from young to old, with its eyes now set on six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

Demar DeRozan Linked to Nuggets

DeMar DeRozan against the Pelicans

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings is guarded by Jeremiah Fears #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on March 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 37-year-old veteran is looking to go to a contender, and while the Nuggets have lost some pieces, they still retain their core of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Aaron Gordon also remains with the team — for now.

Despite his age, DeRozan had himself a strong 2025-26 season, despite the Kings’ lack of success. While his worst statistical season since 2012-13, the veteran still averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

While he might not provide the production he once did, DeRozan is very much still a viable option on the offensive side of the ball, especially if he’s a third or fourth option.

The issue facing Denver right now is the money situation. Denver is heavily interested, but only if DeRozan takes on a minimum contract, which he isn’t looking to do, necessarily.

Others in the Race

Giannis Antetokounmpo introduced as a Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 16: Miami Heat President Pat Riley (L) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (R) pose for a photo with Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat during an introductory press conference at Kaseya Center on July 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Denver isn’t the only ones vying for DeRozan. The Washington Wizards and Miami Heat are also reportedly showing interest, according to Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp.

The Wizards made a push for Russell Westbrook, but his retirement has led Washington to instead pursue another veteran in DeRozan.

The Heat are an exciting potential landing spot, with Giannis Antetokounmpo joining them this summer. With little depth behind Andrew Wiggins, DeRozan could carve out a big role on a team that could push for an NBA Finals bid.

DeRozan is entering is 18th season in the NBA. Despite the longevity, he’s never won a ring or even played in the NBA Finals. With his career dwindling, he wants to go to a contender.

Despite the riff-raff going on in Denver, it looks like that would be his best chance.

 

Jack McCarthy Jack McCarthy is a sports journalist for Heavy.com, covering college football and the NBA. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2026, where he majored in sports journalism and produced work for The State Press, Cronkite News and Sports360AZ. More about Jack McCarthy

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Nuggets Linked to Six-Time All-Star After Watson Deal

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