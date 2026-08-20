Nuggets Linked to Six-Time All-Star After Watson Deal

The Peyton Watson rumor mill is finally over after a five-team deal sent him to Cleveland. In return, the Nuggets received the Cavaliers’ 2031 first-round pick and a Kings 2032 second-round pick.

Watson, 23, had a breakout year last season, averaging 14.6 points — an over six-point jump from the previous season — 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. His efficiencies went up too, shooting just under 50% from the field and 41.1% from three.

With the young wing gone, the Nuggets are looking to fill the gap he leaves behind. Denver looks to go from young to old, with its eyes now set on six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

Demar DeRozan Linked to Nuggets

The 37-year-old veteran is looking to go to a contender, and while the Nuggets have lost some pieces, they still retain their core of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Aaron Gordon also remains with the team — for now.

Despite his age, DeRozan had himself a strong 2025-26 season, despite the Kings’ lack of success. While his worst statistical season since 2012-13, the veteran still averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

While he might not provide the production he once did, DeRozan is very much still a viable option on the offensive side of the ball, especially if he’s a third or fourth option.

The issue facing Denver right now is the money situation. Denver is heavily interested, but only if DeRozan takes on a minimum contract, which he isn’t looking to do, necessarily.

Others in the Race

Denver isn’t the only ones vying for DeRozan. The Washington Wizards and Miami Heat are also reportedly showing interest, according to Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp.

The Wizards made a push for Russell Westbrook, but his retirement has led Washington to instead pursue another veteran in DeRozan.

The Heat are an exciting potential landing spot, with Giannis Antetokounmpo joining them this summer. With little depth behind Andrew Wiggins, DeRozan could carve out a big role on a team that could push for an NBA Finals bid.

DeRozan is entering is 18th season in the NBA. Despite the longevity, he’s never won a ring or even played in the NBA Finals. With his career dwindling, he wants to go to a contender.

Despite the riff-raff going on in Denver, it looks like that would be his best chance.