Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Responds to Question About His Kissing

Saturday, May 3, marked a special moment for the Denver Nuggets, when Nikola Jokic and the team advanced to the Western Conference semifinals with a 120-101 Game 7 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. It was an easy win for them, but they still celebrated in a big way after the clock went down to zero.

During the game, Jokic had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. After winning, he also had some cheek kisses for his teammate, Deandre Jordan, which caught the attention of Charles Barkley.

Nikola Jokic Gets Asked About His Kissing

Jokic was spotted kissing Deandre Jordan on the cheek three times while sitting on the bench. Hey, there’s a lot of love on the Nuggets’ squad, so why not show that affection with some kisses, right?

On Inside the NBA following the game, Jokic was asked about those kisses, and he had a really perfect response.

“Three kisses? That’s a Serbian thing,” Jokic said. “He wants to be a Serbian. So I got to let him have a little piece.”

Barkley followed it up with a funny question, asking Jokic, “Is that the ugliest person you’ve ever kissed in your life?”

Jokic almost took the bait and then didn’t. He decided not to answer the question, which is really the only gentlemanly thing to do. After all, a true gentleman never kisses and tells.

“No,” Jokic said. “Actually, hmmm, that’s a good one.”

The Denver Nuggets Against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Following the win over the Clippers, Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman was happy but certainly didn’t let the win go to his head. Instead, he quickly started focusing on the team’s series ahead against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which kicks off Monday, May 5.

“It feels good, but I also know that we’re flying to OKC tomorrow,” Adelman told the media after the win at Denver’s Ball Arena. “This was not the championship. I’m sure it kind of felt like it to fans on both sides because the series was so insane and the ups and downs were so crazy. It’s one of those series you won’t forget you were a part of.”

At the game, Jokic will be coming up against MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That should make for an exciting series, and Jokic says he is not sweating it.

“Very different player,” Jokic said of Gilgeous-Alexander when asked about the matchup following the game. “He’s playing on so many levels, speed and so many levels, scorer. And everything looks so easy for him.”

He added, “Even when you have, like, oh that’s a good defense, it feels so easy for him. He’s amazing with the change of speed, change of rhythm, ball-handling. He can post up guys. He can go by guys. Shooting the ball, mid-range is perfectly — un-guardable basically. A very special player.”

Nuggets’ Christian Braun praised Jokic after the game, stating, “Obviously I come down, I think that Nikola had maybe the greatest season ever. I don’t know if you’ll ever see a player do what he did ever again in one singular regular season.”