Nuggets Receive Concerning Peyton Watson Update After 4-Year Offer Revealed

The Denver Nuggets have already made one costly offseason decision by matching Spencer Jones‘ offer sheet, making them the NBA’s only projected second-apron team entering the 2026-27 season.

Now Peyton Watson’s contract stalemate threatens to make an expensive situation even more costly.

Restricted free agent Peyton Watson is weighing the possibility of accepting his qualifying offer if a sign-and-trade or improved contract fails to materialize, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, a move that would position the versatile forward to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

In the latest edition of The Stein Line published late Sunday, Stein reported that Watson, much like Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, has been considering the rarely used qualifying-offer route despite the significant financial risk.

Actually following through would require Watson to play the 2026-27 season on a one-year, $6.5 million qualifying offer before reaching unrestricted free agency in 2027.

Nuggets, Peyton Watson Remain Apart in Negotiations

Stein reported Denver’s initial extension proposals were believed to be worth approximately four years and $70 million.

While that represents a substantial commitment, it falls well below the five-year, $125 million rookie-scale extension the Nuggets awarded Christian Braun last October, a deal worth an average of $25 million annually.

According to Stein, Watson is hoping to surpass Denver’s current offer this summer, leaving the two sides with meaningful ground to cover before training camp.

Denver’s Financial Picture Grows More Complicated

The Nuggets’ salary cap outlook has only tightened.

Denver officially matched Spencer Jones‘ offer sheet from the Oklahoma City Thunder after using nearly the full 48-hour matching window. According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, Jones’ contract starts at $6 million this season before declining to $5.75 million in 2027-28.

Marks also noted Jones cannot be traded without his consent during the upcoming season and cannot be dealt back to Oklahoma City.

The decision officially pushed Denver into the NBA’s second apron, making it the league’s only projected second-apron team entering the season.

Marks projects the Nuggets’ current luxury tax penalty at approximately $68 million.

That figure could increase dramatically depending on Watson’s next move.

Why the Qualifying Offer Matters

Accepting a qualifying offer remains one of the NBA’s least common negotiating strategies.

Players who choose that route sacrifice long-term guaranteed money in exchange for becoming unrestricted free agents one year later instead of remaining under restricted free agency.

For Watson, that would mean turning down a contract reportedly worth about $70 million over four seasons to bet on himself entering the summer of 2027.

The financial implications extend beyond Watson.

According to Marks, Denver’s projected luxury tax penalty would jump to approximately $112 million if Watson ultimately plays next season on his $6.5 million qualifying offer.

That reality adds another layer of complexity for a Nuggets front office already operating under the league’s most restrictive payroll rules.

For now, Stein’s latest report suggests Watson is willing to keep every option available.

Whether that leads to a richer long-term extension, a sign-and-trade, or one of the NBA’s boldest contract gambles, the outcome could shape not only Watson’s future but also Denver’s financial flexibility as it continues to build around three-time MVP Nikola Jokić.