Nuggets Face Serious Peyton Watson Threat After Rival’s Latest Move

The Denver Nuggets’ standoff with Peyton Watson has acquired a well-funded complication in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are actively searching for a trade involving Max Strus, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday night in The Stein Line, as they attempt to create additional financial flexibility for Watson, Jonathan Kuminga and a new contract for James Harden.

For Denver, Cleveland’s latest maneuver is more than routine offseason bookkeeping. It represents a credible threat to the Nuggets’ effort to retain Watson after their reported offers fell well short of what the restricted free agent is seeking.

Denver has offered Watson contracts in the range of $70 million over four seasons, according to Stein. That averages $17.5 million annually. Watson’s camp is believed to be seeking more than the $25 million average Christian Braun received in his five-year, $125 million extension last October.

That leaves a gap of at least $7.5 million per season between the sides. Cleveland is trying to position itself to exploit it.

Cavaliers Create Room for Peyton Watson Pursuit

The Cavaliers began clearing payroll Friday by agreeing to trade Dennis Schröder and cash to Charlotte for Tre Mann. Salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan calculated that the deal saves Cleveland $6.8 million, leaving the Cavaliers approximately $30 million below the first apron and $42 million below the second.

Those figures could change after Harden signs, but they give Cleveland options. Trading Strus and his expiring $16.7 million salary for little or no return would create even more flexibility.

“Cleveland remains in active search of a trade to send out Max Strus,” Stein wrote, adding that the Cavaliers covet more room for their pursuit of Watson or Kuminga and Harden’s eventual re-signing.

The Cavaliers do not presently have the conventional cap space required to sign Watson outright. Their most realistic route would be a sign-and-trade with Denver unless they complete enough salary-clearing moves to open sufficient room.

Either scenario forces the Nuggets to confront the price of keeping their emerging forward.

Watson, 23, averaged career highs of 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. He shot 41.1% from the 3-point range and started 40 games, developing into the long, athletic two-way forward Denver envisioned when it acquired him during the 2022 draft.

Nuggets’ Second-Apron Problem Complicates Negotiations

Denver retains matching rights because Watson is a restricted free agent. On paper, that gives the Nuggets control. Their payroll makes exercising that control considerably more painful.

The Nuggets entered the second apron after matching Oklahoma City’s two-year, $12 million offer sheet for Spencer Jones. That decision increased their projected luxury-tax bill from approximately $36 million to $68 million before accounting for a new Watson contract.

Watson can also accept his $6.5 million qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent next summer. That would allow Denver to keep him for one more season, but it would risk losing a valuable homegrown player for nothing in 2027.

A sign-and-trade could return an asset while removing Watson’s salary from Denver’s books. The Nuggets have reportedly reduced their asking price to approximately one first-round pick and a high-level rotation player after initially seeking a package comparable to the haul Utah received for Walker Kessler.

Cleveland’s financial maneuvering gives Watson’s camp leverage that did not exist when Denver made its initial offer. The Nuggets can still retain him, but the cost is no longer theoretical.

By shopping Strus, the Cavaliers are signaling that their interest has advanced beyond a phone call. Denver must now decide whether Watson is worth stretching its payroll — or whether another contender is about to turn an uncomfortable negotiation into an exit.