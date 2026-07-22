Nuggets’ Restricted Free Agent Sparks Speculation After Telling Workout Photo

Peyton Watson’s extended stay in New York has produced another intriguing development for the Denver Nuggets.

An eagle-eyed fan noticed Tuesday that Watson had posted a photograph of himself working out alongside former Nuggets teammate Michael Porter Jr. at the Brooklyn Nets’ practice facility. The image quickly circulated on social media, adding another layer of speculation to Watson’s unresolved restricted free agency.

The workout alone is not evidence that the Nets are preparing an offer. Watson has been in New York since appearing with Porter at Fanatics Fest last week, and the former Denver teammates have remained close since Porter was traded to Brooklyn during the 2025 offseason.

Still, the location is difficult to ignore with Watson unsigned and Porter openly recruiting him to the Nets.

“He boutta sign for $130 million,” Porter told fans while standing alongside Watson at Fanatics Fest. “I’m tryna get him in Brooklyn, though.”

Porter’s reference was apparently to the five-year, $130 million contract Watson is believed to be seeking. That would carry an average annual value of $26 million, potentially pushing Denver above the second luxury-tax apron if it re-signed him without first reducing payroll elsewhere.

Michael Porter Jr. Continues Recruiting Watson

Porter and Watson spent three seasons together in Denver and have remained close since the Nuggets traded Porter and a 2032 first-round pick to Brooklyn for Cameron Johnson.

They recently vacationed together in Europe before reuniting in New York for Fanatics Fest. Porter also previously commented, “See you in Brooklyn soon,” on one of Watson’s Instagram posts.

Tuesday’s workout at the Nets’ facility continued that highly visible connection.

Watson is coming off the best season of his four-year career. The 23-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 49% from the field and 41% from 3-point range across 54 games.

He emerged as one of Denver’s most valuable two-way players before an injury ended his season. The Nuggets felt his absence during their first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, particularly on the defensive end.

That breakout has also attracted reported interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Nets Previously Labeled ‘Conceptual’ Suitor

Brooklyn has the cap flexibility to enter the Watson sweepstakes, but recent reporting has cast doubt on how aggressively the organization is pursuing him.

“Although the Nets do have the requisite salary cap space to get involved, our most recent conversations with league personnel familiar with Watson’s situation have only described them as a conceptual suitor,” NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported July 7 in The Stein Line.

The Nets’ reluctance to meet Watson’s reported asking price has prevented them from emerging as a leading bidder. Tuesday’s workout does not necessarily indicate that position has changed.

Any Brooklyn pursuit would also have to account for Denver’s leverage.

Because Watson is a restricted free agent, the Nuggets can match any offer sheet he signs. Denver has entertained sign-and-trade discussions, but the organization is seeking a return comparable to the two first-round picks and two pick swaps Utah received in the Walker Kessler deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Fischer.

So far, none of Watson’s reported suitors has met that price.

Porter, meanwhile, is entering the final season of his five-year, $179.2 million contract and will earn approximately $40.8 million. Nets general manager Sean Marks recently said Brooklyn values Porter but is in no rush to begin extension talks.

“We’ll have those discussions,” Marks said during NBA Summer League. “We’ve got time. There’s no immediate hurry right now.”

Reuniting Porter with one of his closest former teammates could strengthen Brooklyn’s pitch to both players. For now, however, Watson’s appearance at the Nets’ facility is more compelling offseason intrigue than confirmation that Denver’s restricted free agent is headed anywhere.