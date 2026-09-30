Nuggets Sign Guard Who Torched Them, Cut Former Colorado Star

The Denver Nuggets have already seen Ryan Nembhard turn a game in their building into a showcase. Now they are giving him an opportunity to make his case from their bench.

Denver agreed to a two-way contract with Nembhard on Wednesday and waived KJ Simpson, changing its developmental backcourt as training camp gets underway.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Nembhard’s agreement, while The Denver Post’s Bennett Durando reported that Simpson would be waived to create the opening.

The move brings Denver a young playmaker with NBA starting experience and ends the latest Colorado chapter for Simpson, a former Buffaloes standout.

Ryan Nembhard Gives Nuggets Another Playmaking Option

Nembhard averaged 6.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 60 games with Dallas as a rookie, including 27 starts.

Denver witnessed one of his best performances: 28 points, 10 assists and no turnovers against the Nuggets on Dec. 1.

Play

Those rookie numbers are an introduction, not a guarantee of what comes next. A two-way agreement gives Nembhard access to NBA opportunities while allowing Denver to continue developing him in the G League.

His passing has been the consistent thread.

At Gonzaga, Nembhard averaged 9.8 assists during his senior season, leading the nation while starting all 35 games. He also averaged 10.5 points and shot 40.4% from beyond the arc.

Those college numbers help explain the appeal of a guard who can organize possessions without needing to dominate the scoring.

For Denver, the practical test will be how that skill translates into shorter assignments. Creating an advantage, delivering the ball on time and limiting mistakes can matter more to a reserve’s chances than producing another headline scoring night.

Nembhard arrives after an unsettled summer. Dallas traded him to Atlanta, which subsequently sent him to Charlotte. The Hornets waived him, opening the opportunity Denver had been monitoring.

His agreement gives him a destination after those moves, though it does not promise a rotation spot.

KJ Simpson’s Exit Changes Denver’s Developmental Backcourt

Simpson joined Denver on a two-way deal in February after his time with Charlotte.

He had opportunities to show his progress this summer, averaging 18.0 points and 6.5 assists across two Las Vegas appearances. Those performances nevertheless did not secure his place once Nembhard became available.

The decision carries a local connection because of Simpson’s college career at Colorado. His next opportunity will depend on another team offering a place to continue his development.

For Nembhard, the contract establishes both an opening and limits.

NBA teams can carry three two-way players in addition to their standard roster. Two-way players may be active for up to 50 regular-season NBA games; postseason eligibility requires a standard contract.

That makes the coming months an audition for something more permanent.

Denver has changed the guard occupying this developmental opportunity. Nembhard’s assignment now is to show that his decision-making holds up when minutes are limited, possessions matter and the job calls for keeping an offense moving rather than taking a game over himself.