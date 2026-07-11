Nuggets VP Reacts to Nikola Jokic’s Contract Delay: ‘We’ve Got No Choice But To’

The Denver Nuggets aren’t treating Nikola Jokić’s decision to delay signing a contract extension as a reason to panic.

For the first time since the three-time NBA MVP announced he plans to wait until next summer before signing a new deal, executive vice president of player personnel Jon Wallace publicly addressed the situation Friday, making it clear the organization has complete confidence in its franchise cornerstone.

“We feel confident,” Wallace said during ESPN’s NBA Summer League broadcast, per The Denver Post. “We trust him. … We’ve got no choice but to.”

It was a brief response, but one that reflected Denver’s approach throughout the offseason.

Rather than viewing Jokić’s decision as leverage or uncertainty about his future, the Nuggets continue to believe their franchise player will remain in Denver for the long haul.

Jokic Already Explained His Decision

Jokić removed much of the suspense earlier this week after Serbia defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in a FIBA World Cup qualifier.

“My idea is to sign next summer and stay in Denver for the rest of my career,” Jokić said.

“My wish is to stay and play for Denver the rest of my career.”

He later described the decision as “strictly business oriented.”

The explanation aligns with what league insiders have reported.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, sources close to Jokić said waiting another year would allow him to sign a five-year maximum contract instead of the four-year extension currently available this offseason.

The financial difference is substantial.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, if Jokić waits until the 2027 offseason and signs a new five-year contract with Denver, he would become eligible for a deal worth approximately $359.5 million—the richest contract in NBA history.

Marks also projected that Jokić’s career on-court earnings would climb to roughly $724 million, making the decision to wait a straightforward business calculation rather than a basketball statement.

Trust Built Over a Decade

Wallace’s comments underscore the trust Jokić has earned inside the organization.

Since being selected with the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokić has developed into the greatest player in franchise history.

He has won three MVP awards, led Denver to its first NBA championship in 2023, and finished first or second in MVP voting in each of the past six seasons.

For the Nuggets, there is little evidence suggesting his commitment to the franchise has changed.

If anything, Jokić has been more direct than ever about wanting to finish his career in Denver.

His only request is to maximize the final major contract of his career.

Nuggets Can Stay Focused on Contending

Jokić remains under contract for the 2026-27 season and also holds a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28, giving Denver no immediate urgency to finalize a new agreement.

Instead, the Nuggets can focus on the rest of their offseason.

The front office continues negotiating with restricted free agent Peyton Watson, filling out the roster and trying to maximize another championship window around the league’s best player.

Those decisions remain critical.

But none carry the long-term importance of Jokić’s future.

Wallace’s comments suggest the Nuggets believe that question has already been answered.

The contract may not be signed for another year. The confidence inside Denver, however, appears unwavering.

As Wallace put it, the Nuggets trust Jokić.

Right now, they’ve got no choice but to.