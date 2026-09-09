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Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Roster Move For 6-Time NBA All-Star
The Nuggets didn’t hold back in promoting the type of player that they got.
DeRozan not only comes to the organization with experience, but he brings plenty of accolades to the table.
Along with his six All-Star appearances, DeRozan has three All-NBA nods and is ranked 16th in NBA history when it comes to scoring–averaging 21.1 points per game throughout his 17-year career–and notching 216 30-point games.
It’s no surprise why the Nuggets are excited.
DeMar DeRozan’s Rise To Denver
It’s been a bit of a tough go for DeRozan lately. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
With the struggling franchise, DeRozan played in 77 games in each of the past two seasons. He averaged 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. DeRozan shot 32.5% from three, while taking 2.6 attempts from deep per game.
Prior to Sacramento, DeRozan starred for the Toronto Raptors over a nine-year stretch. He had four All-Star appearances during that time.
After the Toronto Run, DeRozan landed with the San Antonio Spurs for three seasons, before joining the Chicago Bulls for three years.
DeRozan hasn’t been a part of playoff basketball since the 2021-2022 season with the Bulls. At the time, Chicago dropped out in five games.
Heading to the Nuggets for the 2026-2027 NBA season, DeRozan looks forward to joining a Western Conference contender, linking forces with the MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the recent All-Star Jamal Murray.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
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The DeMar DeRozan deal is done for the Denver Nuggets. On Tuesday, September 8, the Nuggets took to their official X account to announce the signing of the six-time All-Star, DeMar DeRozan. “The numbers speak for themselves 🗣️,” the account wrote. Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Roster Move For 6-Time NBA All-Star The Nuggets didn’t hold […]