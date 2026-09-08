Hi, Subscriber

Denver Nuggets Passed On Trade For 10-Year NBA Vet From Clippers

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers
Getty
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: A detailed view of the Los Angeles Clippers logo at center court before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Amid a challenging NBA offseason, the Denver Nuggets considered a handful of trade pickups over time.

As the Nuggets prioritized bringing back Peyton Watson–or finding an offer they loved to part ways with him–the team reportedly considered acquiring Kris Dunn.

Denver Nuggets Passed On Trade For 10-Year NBA Vet From Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: Kris Dunn #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts during the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

According to a report from the Denver Post, Dunn was “brought up” in conversations between the Clippers and the Nuggets.

However, the Nuggets weren’t interested in taking on Dunn unless they were getting draft capital back from the Clippers.

Clearly, LA wasn’t willing to go as far as to meet the asking price. As a result, the 32-year-old is currently staying put with the Clippers.

Kris Dunn’s NBA Career

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Kris Dunn #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts after he made a basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Chase Center on March 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In 2016, Dunn was drafted No. 5 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He spent just one season with the Timberwolves before getting moved to the Chicago Bulls. Dunn had a three-year run with the Bulls and landed on the Atlanta Hawks in 2020. The Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz also employed Dunn over the years.

For the past two seasons, Dunn played for the Clippers. During his first year in 2024-2025, the veteran guard shot 43.9% from the field and hit 33.5% of his shots from three, averaging 6.4 points per game.

Minnesota TImberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves takes a shot against Kris Dunn #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half at Intuit Dome on February 26, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Last season, Dunn appeared in 82 games, getting a career-high 68 starts. He knocked down 47.6% from the field and drained 37.4% of his shots from three. Dunn posted averages of 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Heading into the final season of his three-year contract, Dunn is set to make $5.6 million. While he doesn’t end up with the Nuggets, he’s clearly a trade option for the Clippers throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments