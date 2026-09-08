Amid a challenging NBA offseason, the Denver Nuggets considered a handful of trade pickups over time.

As the Nuggets prioritized bringing back Peyton Watson–or finding an offer they loved to part ways with him–the team reportedly considered acquiring Kris Dunn.

Denver Nuggets Passed On Trade For 10-Year NBA Vet From Clippers

According to a report from the Denver Post, Dunn was “brought up” in conversations between the Clippers and the Nuggets.

However, the Nuggets weren’t interested in taking on Dunn unless they were getting draft capital back from the Clippers.

Clearly, LA wasn’t willing to go as far as to meet the asking price. As a result, the 32-year-old is currently staying put with the Clippers.

Kris Dunn’s NBA Career

In 2016, Dunn was drafted No. 5 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He spent just one season with the Timberwolves before getting moved to the Chicago Bulls. Dunn had a three-year run with the Bulls and landed on the Atlanta Hawks in 2020. The Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz also employed Dunn over the years.

For the past two seasons, Dunn played for the Clippers. During his first year in 2024-2025, the veteran guard shot 43.9% from the field and hit 33.5% of his shots from three, averaging 6.4 points per game.

Last season, Dunn appeared in 82 games, getting a career-high 68 starts. He knocked down 47.6% from the field and drained 37.4% of his shots from three. Dunn posted averages of 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Heading into the final season of his three-year contract, Dunn is set to make $5.6 million. While he doesn’t end up with the Nuggets, he’s clearly a trade option for the Clippers throughout the 2026-2027 NBA season.