Three Teams Showing Interest in Nuggets’ RFA Peyton Watson: Report

NBA free agency is coming down to the wire, with multiple known teams throughout the league remaining unsigned.

Among those names are multiple players who are currently in restricted free agency. The Denver Nuggets‘ Peyton Watson has been labeled as one of the top names remaining on the board.

The 23-year-old went through an up-and-down 2025-26 season. It included career-highs mixed with lingering injuries.

Despite this, Watson is still receiving interest from multiple teams in the league, The Athletic’s Tony Jones reports.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as a team potentially interested in executing a sign-and-trade for Watson, according to league sources who were granted anonymity so that they could describe ongoing deliberations,” Jones wrote. “You can add them to a list of potential suitors that includes the LA Clippers, who are now in a holding pattern after their Kawhi Leonard trade with the Toronto Raptors was paused due to the NBA’s ongoing Aspiration investigation. The Atlanta Hawks, who recently declined a team option on Jonathan Kuminga, are also interested in Watson.”