Denver Nuggets Star Peyton Watson’s Contract Expectations Revealed

Despite being hampered by a hamstring injury in the second half of the season and in the playoffs, Peyton Watson of the Denver Nuggets is still coming off a breakout campaign.

Watson averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 54 games last season. He was putting up better numbers as a starter when Aaron Gordon went down with his own hamstring issue.

In 40 starts, Watson put up 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He helped the Nuggets have a winning record in January amid injuries to Gordon, Nikola Jokic, Cameron Johnson, Christian Braun and more.

Peyton Watson’s Contract Expectations

Following the best year of his career, Peyton Watson entered restricted free agency. Watson has been linked to multiple teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Watson is reportedly seeking around $25 million in annual salary. It’s similar to what teammate Christian Braun received last year, which was a five-year, $125 million contract that will kick in next season.

“Watson, meanwhile, is said to be seeking a deal north of the $25 million in average annual value that Christian Braun secured from Denver in October,” Stein and Fischer wrote, via BasketNews. “How feasible that is in this marketplace remains to be seen.”

All the teams mentioned having interest in Watson have made their moves this offseason. It limits what they could offer to the young forward, which is good news for the Denver Nuggets.

Nuggets Open To Entering Second Apron?

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer also reported that the Denver Nuggets are unlikely to agree on any sign-and-trade involving Peyton Watson. The Nuggets want to keep Watson, who is expected to be part of the franchise’s future.

They even highlighted the possibility of the Nuggets being open to entering the dreaded second apron to keep Watson and another restricted free agent, Spencer Jones.

One way to free up cap space is to make trades, with Jonas Valanciunas and Zeke Nnaji among the rumored trade candidates. Cameron Johnson has been heavily linked to multiple teams due to his expiring contract, but the Nuggets have reportedly turned down offers for him.

Christian Braun is another trade candidate, but his value took a hit after enduring an injury-plagued campaign last season.

Nuggets Recruiting LeBron James

Peyton Watson isn’t the best player remaining in free agency. The distinction belongs to LeBron James, who is taking his time in deciding the next team he’ll be taking his talents to.

James has officially left the Los Angeles Lakers and has his eye on multiple teams, including the Denver Nuggets. His fit with Nikola Jokic seems to be perfect, but the Nuggets have plenty of competition.

Other teams with huge chances of signing the four-time MVP include the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.