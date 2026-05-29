Nuggets’ Peyton Watson Contract Plans Puts 2 Players at Risk

Bringing back Peyton Watson on a long-term deal seems to be the Denver Nuggets‘ top priority in 2026.

The Nuggets’ money situation almost certainly forces a follow-up move in order to retain Watson. Two veterans on the team are in danger of receiving bad news about their future with the Nuggets’ franchise.

Who Could Be On Their Way Out?

Going over the Peyton Watson situation, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps noted that there is a belief around the league that Cam Johnson or Christian Braun are likely to be moved to create enough room for Watson’s next contract.

“The Nuggets have never been big spenders,” Bontemps wrote. He added that a Western Conference scout pointed out that the Nuggets are known to duck the NBA’s tax. There haven’t been any suggestions that this year will be different.

Johnson and Braun are in two different contractual situations. Braun is on a multi-year deal, which begins in 2026-2027. He will make $125.0 million through 2031.

If the Nuggets regret the big deal with the 25-year-old after a disappointing season, they have a reason to get out of it. However, moving a player with five seasons of guaranteed money is difficult, especially when they haven’t come close to reaching All-Star production.

As for Johnson, he’s heading into his contract season. Typically, expiring deals are much easier to move. That might be a path the Nuggets will want to take after seeing Johnson’s value take a dip.

In 54 games, Johnson shot 43.0% from three, and he averaged 12.2 points per game. In the playoffs, he struggled from three, averaging 31.4% from beyond the arc, producing 14.2 points per game.

Are The Nuggets Taking The Right Path?

Denver has an advantage with Peyton Watson being a restricted free agent.

Any deal he agrees to outside of Denver, the Nuggets can simply match it and retain the veteran guard. Without Watson, the Nuggets struggled–especially in the playoffs.

After a long offseason, Watson should have more than enough time to get healthy and ready to roll for the 2026-2027 NBA season. He should remain a priority for the Nuggets for next season and beyond.