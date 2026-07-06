Peyton Watson’s Nuggets Future Takes Unexpected Turn

The Denver Nuggets insist Peyton Watson remains part of their future.

Whether the two sides can agree on what that future is worth has become the far more complicated question.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Nuggets intend to match any offer sheet Watson receives when NBA free agency officially opens Monday. But league sources told Amick that Denver and Watson’s representative, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, remain significantly apart in contract negotiations, creating the possibility of a sign-and-trade.

“The Nuggets and Watson’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, remain apart in contract negotiations,” Amick reported. “Denver is open to a sign-and-trade for the 23-year-old forward.”

For Denver, the preference has not changed.

The organization still wants Watson back.

The negotiations, however, have become increasingly delicate.

Nuggets Still View Watson as Core Piece

Denver’s willingness to discuss a sign-and-trade should not be mistaken for a desire to move on.

Amick reported the Nuggets’ primary objective remains retaining Watson, whom the franchise selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

That commitment reflects Watson’s emergence as one of Denver’s biggest success stories last season.

Before a hamstring injury derailed his campaign, the 23-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks while starting 40 of his 54 appearances.

His growth became even more evident after Nikola Jokić hyperextended his knee in late December.

Over the next 17 games, Watson averaged 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks, shooting 46.2% from three-point range as Denver stayed near the top of the Western Conference despite playing without its three-time MVP.

His combination of athleticism, defensive versatility and improving perimeter shooting has made him one of the franchise’s most valuable young building blocks.

Restricted Free Agency Creates Difficult Negotiation

Watson’s situation illustrates the increasingly difficult environment facing restricted free agents under the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement.

While Denver can match any outside offer, the market itself has become unusually limited.

According to Amick, only the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers currently possess the cap space necessary to present Watson with the type of offer sheet he is seeking.

The Clippers have expressed legitimate interest, league sources told The Athletic, but they are also navigating restricted free-agent negotiations with Bennedict Mathurin.

That leaves Watson, Denver and Rich Paul attempting to find common ground without the leverage that typically accompanies unrestricted free agency.

Rather than risk losing Watson for nothing—or committing to a contract they ultimately deem too expensive—the Nuggets are also willing to explore sign-and-trade possibilities.

League sources told Amick that several teams have already registered interest in such a deal.

Second Apron No Longer Driving Nuggets’ Decisions

Earlier this offseason, many around the league believed Denver would prioritize shedding salary to avoid the NBA’s punitive second apron.

Amick reported, however, that ownership has not instructed basketball operations executives Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace to cut payroll.

That stance has become especially significant as the Nuggets continue pursuing unrestricted free agent LeBron James while simultaneously attempting to retain Watson.

Keeping both possibilities alive reflects Denver’s desire to maximize its championship window around Jokić rather than simply reduce costs.

Critical Decision Awaits

The biggest obstacle remains the valuation gap between player and team.

Denver believes Watson has developed into an essential part of its future.

Watson, coming off a breakout campaign, is understandably seeking a contract that reflects that emergence.

Those competing priorities have left negotiations at a standstill.

The Nuggets still expect to match outside offers.

They still hope Watson remains in Denver.

But with the two sides far apart and sign-and-trade discussions now on the table, one of the franchise’s most important offseason negotiations has suddenly become far less straightforward.

Whether that gap ultimately closes—or leads to one of the summer’s more surprising moves—could shape the Nuggets’ championship outlook for years to come.