Peyton Watson Makes Surprising Denver Nuggets Injury Statement After Exit

The Denver Nuggets traded Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a multi-team sign-and trade deal this offseason.

Watson was a restricted free agent, but the Nuggets were unable to give him more money due to financial constraints. They settled with a future first-round pick and a future second-round pick.

The 23-year-old forward was coming off a breakout campaign, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

However, Watson missed 25 of the last 30 games of the regular season, as well as the entire first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a hamstring injury.

Peyton Watson’s Surprising Statement About Nuggets Injury

On February 4 against the New York Knicks, Peyton Watson suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain and was ruled out for several weeks. Watson returned around six weeks later before re-aggravating his injury on April 1.

Speaking to former Denver Nuggets teammate Michael Porter Jr.‘s Curious Mike podcast, Watson revealed that he felt being “rushed” by the Nuggets to come back from his injury.

“Two or three weeks into my rehab, I felt like they were ramping me back up too quickly, but at the same time, I know that I’m young and I do heal pretty fast,” Watson said. “Two or three weeks into my hamstring rehab, I was out there playing with the coaches and felt a little tweak. I felt like that was kind of a minor setback that I didn’t really want to accept. I remember feeling pressure to get back and get some games under my belt to warm up before the playoffs. “I remember going out there for one of the last games of the season versus Utah and re-injuring my hamstring. We got an MRI, and basically, the doctors came back and said it looked the same way that it did when I injured it the first time, which was a Grade 2 hamstring strain, literally in Game 80 of the season. Now I’m like, ‘Sh*t, bro, I feel like we kind of rushed it and we didn’t take the right approach.”

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Watson added that he didn’t feel healthy during the playoffs at all.

There was some discourse around that time that Watson should have played through injury. His agent, Rich Paul, discouraged him from playing since he wasn’t 100 percent healthy.

It paid off since he signed four-year, $88 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Denver Nuggets’ Recent History of ‘Rushing’ Injured Players

NuggLove’s David Decker warned the Denver Nuggets to learn their lesson from Peyton Watson’s recent revelation. Decker pointed out how the Nuggets have a recent history of “rushing” injured players like Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun.

Gordon played just 36 games last season because of a right hamstring injury. He first injured it in late November before re-aggravating it two months later.

Braun, on the other hand, sprained his left ankle in November and missed 23 games. He returned in early January but only played three games because his ankle needed more time to heal.