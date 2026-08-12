Peyton Watson Unlikely to Give in to Nuggets’ Contract Demands: Report

The Denver Nuggets are still in a stalemate with Peyton Watson. He is a restricted free agent who is looking for as much money as possible. Meanwhile, the Nuggets currently have an offer out for him that is a four-year deal worth $70 million.

Watson believes that he is worth a lot more, especially after Christian Braun signed a five-year deal worth $135 million. However, Denver is already in the second apron of the luxury tax without having signed Watson. They want to reduce their luxury bill as much as possible.

It doesn’t look like Watson is willing to give in to help the Nuggets in that pursuit.

Peyton Watson Unlikely to Take Pay Cut for Nuggets

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Watson is unlikely to give in on his demands. Amick points to the fact that Watson’s agent is Rich Paul, who is used to these kinds of negotiations.

“To that end, all signs point to Watson being patient enough to wait for a resolution that’s to his liking. His agent is Rich Paul, the Klutch Sports founder who is no stranger to uncomfortable negotiations, meaning his client will remain the priority no matter how much that jams up his current employer,”Amick wrote.

Watson believes he is worth more money than the Nuggets have offered him to this point. That means he is willing to wait things out to see if he can get the money he wants, even if it’s not in Denver. Several teams are engaged in talks with the Nuggets for a possible sign-and-trade.

Cleveland, Milwaukee, and the Clippers have all indicated some interest in bringing Watson in. However, with Denver already being in the second apron, finding a trade that works is incredibly hard to do now that they have to exactly match salaries.

Denver’s Title Window Could Be Slipping Away

Regardless of what happens with Watson, Amick believes that the Nuggets’ title window could be closing because of their financial situation.

“But regardless of what comes next, the bigger picture issue for Nikola Jokić and his Nuggets is the substantial gap between Denver and the league’s most elite teams. By any objective measure, they’re no closer to the reigning champion New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder than they were before (not to mention the host of other teams at or around their level),” Amick noted.

Denver had the best offense in the NBA a year ago. However, they were not healthy enough in the postseason to truly challenge the Timberwolves in the first round. Finding a way to increase the depth so they can withstand some injuries is one of the reasons why they are in the second apron to begin with.

As time goes on, it seems increasingly unlikely that Watson will remain in Denver long-term.