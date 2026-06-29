CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 27: A detail of the Denver Nuggets logo on a player's short during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
When it comes to Tim Hardaway Jr’s chances of leaving the Denver Nuggets, some are buying the rumor.
Denver Nuggets Predicted To Lose 13-Year Vet In NBA Free Agency
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 08: Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers in the second half at Ball Arena on November 8, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)
“The Heat stripped the roster down to the studs in the trade that brought Giannis aboard, and they’re going to need some serious luck if they intend to fill it back up with half-decent players,” Hughes wrote on June 29.
“Miami needs to find shooting and backcourt playmaking by reeling in vets who’ll take less than their market value for larger roles on a star-driven team.”
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 29: Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Media Day at Ball Arena on September 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
The Miami Heat made two big moves over the past week. First, they landed Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Monday, June 29, the Heat re-signed Andrew Wiggins on a notable three-year extension. Hardaway could remain in Miami’s plans when free agency opens up this week.
Tim Hardaway Jr’s Nuggets Run
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 07: Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Denver Nuggets runs back to defend the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on November 7, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
The Nuggets brought in Hardaway to be a key reserve after he started every one of his 77 games with the Detroit Pistons in 2024-2025.
In 80 games, Hardaway averaged 26.6 minutes of action. He shot 44.7% from the field and hit on 40.7% of his threes. The veteran forward averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
During the Nuggets’ playoff run, Hardaway hit on 34.8% of his threes and produced 10.8 points per game.
It’s unclear if the Nuggets are going to battle to land Hardaway back in free agency, but the Heat are gaining steam as a potential suitor for the 34-year-old.
Hardaway wasn’t a difference-maker for the Nuggets in 2025-2026, but the Heat are linked to the veteran, as they just might invest in the standout guard, who carries 13 years of experience, while shooting 36.5% from three.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
When it comes to Tim Hardaway Jr’s chances of leaving the Denver Nuggets, some are buying the rumor. In Bleacher Report’s roundup of NBA free agency predictions, Grant Hughes projects that the Miami Heat could lose Hardaway to the Miami Heat. Denver Nuggets Predicted To Lose 13-Year Vet In NBA Free Agency “The Heat stripped […]