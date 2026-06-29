When it comes to Tim Hardaway Jr’s chances of leaving the Denver Nuggets, some are buying the rumor.

In Bleacher Report’s roundup of NBA free agency predictions, Grant Hughes projects that the Miami Heat could lose Hardaway to the Miami Heat.

Denver Nuggets Predicted To Lose 13-Year Vet In NBA Free Agency

“The Heat stripped the roster down to the studs in the trade that brought Giannis aboard, and they’re going to need some serious luck if they intend to fill it back up with half-decent players,” Hughes wrote on June 29.

“Miami needs to find shooting and backcourt playmaking by reeling in vets who’ll take less than their market value for larger roles on a star-driven team.”

The Miami Heat made two big moves over the past week. First, they landed Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Monday, June 29, the Heat re-signed Andrew Wiggins on a notable three-year extension. Hardaway could remain in Miami’s plans when free agency opens up this week.

Tim Hardaway Jr’s Nuggets Run

The Nuggets brought in Hardaway to be a key reserve after he started every one of his 77 games with the Detroit Pistons in 2024-2025.

In 80 games, Hardaway averaged 26.6 minutes of action. He shot 44.7% from the field and hit on 40.7% of his threes. The veteran forward averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

During the Nuggets’ playoff run, Hardaway hit on 34.8% of his threes and produced 10.8 points per game.

It’s unclear if the Nuggets are going to battle to land Hardaway back in free agency, but the Heat are gaining steam as a potential suitor for the 34-year-old.

Hardaway wasn’t a difference-maker for the Nuggets in 2025-2026, but the Heat are linked to the veteran, as they just might invest in the standout guard, who carries 13 years of experience, while shooting 36.5% from three.