When it comes to some of the top free agents and trade targets in the game, the Los Angeles Lakers typically check in on everybody. That’s why the Denver Nuggets star Peyton Watson is relevant out west.

Recognized as one of the top three-and-D wings in free agency this offseason, Watson is expected to have quite a market. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes believes that Watson is one of the Lakers’ top three offseason targets.

Denver Nuggets Star Proposed As Top Target For Los Angeles Lakers

“Three-and-D wings are musts on any Doncic-led team,” Hughes wrote. “Watson fits the bill.”

A player like Watson is easy to plug and play. In today’s game, he carries a critical set of tools. Not a single NBA team can have too many wings. Some surely don’t have enough.

The Lakers are always on the hunt for two-way upgrades. In Watson, they could get one during the early stage of his career.

Peyton Watson’s NBA Run

Coming out of UCLA in 2022, Watson was selected by the OKC Thunder with the 30th overall pick in the NBA Draft. His draft rights were traded to the Nuggets.

While Watson didn’t play much of a role in 2022-2023 as a rookie, he appeared in 80 games during his second season. Each year after his sophomore effort, Watson’s playing time increased.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Watson averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game off the bench. In 2025-2026, he started a career-high 40 games out of the 54 he played. Watson produced 14.6 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

At 23, Watson is a restricted free agent for the Nuggets.

Can The Lakers Easily Pluck Watson?

The Nuggets are going to put up a fight–and they have plenty of leverage.

If the Lakers make a strong offer to Watson, the Nuggets can, and likely will, match it. In that case, the Lakers would just help Watson structure his offer for Denver.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Nuggets would only hesitate in Watson’s market if the average salary reaches the $30 million range.

So far, there hasn’t been any indication that Denver is planning to lose Watson, leaving the Lakers as a long-shot suitor for the young veteran. In addition to the Lakers, the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Clippers may be the other teams keeping an eye on Watson.