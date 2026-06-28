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Denver Nuggets Star Proposed As Top Target For Los Angeles Lakers

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Denver Nuggets v Houston Rockets
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 21: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

When it comes to some of the top free agents and trade targets in the game, the Los Angeles Lakers typically check in on everybody. That’s why the Denver Nuggets star Peyton Watson is relevant out west.

Recognized as one of the top three-and-D wings in free agency this offseason, Watson is expected to have quite a market. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes believes that Watson is one of the Lakers’ top three offseason targets.

Denver Nuggets Star Proposed As Top Target For Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after making a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Golden 1 Center on December 11, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

“Three-and-D wings are musts on any Doncic-led team,” Hughes wrote. “Watson fits the bill.”

A player like Watson is easy to plug and play. In today’s game, he carries a critical set of tools. Not a single NBA team can have too many wings. Some surely don’t have enough.

The Lakers are always on the hunt for two-way upgrades. In Watson, they could get one during the early stage of his career.

Peyton Watson’s NBA Run

Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics

GettyBOSTON, MA – JANUARY 7: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets looks to shoot the ball while Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics looks on in the third quarter of a game at TD Garden on January 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Coming out of UCLA in 2022, Watson was selected by the OKC Thunder with the 30th overall pick in the NBA Draft. His draft rights were traded to the Nuggets.

While Watson didn’t play much of a role in 2022-2023 as a rookie, he appeared in 80 games during his second season. Each year after his sophomore effort, Watson’s playing time increased.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Watson averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game off the bench. In 2025-2026, he started a career-high 40 games out of the 54 he played. Watson produced 14.6 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

At 23, Watson is a restricted free agent for the Nuggets.

Can The Lakers Easily Pluck Watson?

Denver Nuggets v Houston Rockets

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 21: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Nuggets are going to put up a fight–and they have plenty of leverage.

If the Lakers make a strong offer to Watson, the Nuggets can, and likely will, match it. In that case, the Lakers would just help Watson structure his offer for Denver.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Nuggets would only hesitate in Watson’s market if the average salary reaches the $30 million range.

So far, there hasn’t been any indication that Denver is planning to lose Watson, leaving the Lakers as a long-shot suitor for the young veteran. In addition to the Lakers, the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Clippers may be the other teams keeping an eye on Watson.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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