With the Denver Nuggets having a shockingly quiet offseason so far, their budget remains tight. Therefore, the Nuggets will have to get active in the minimum market after figuring out their Peyton Watson situation.

The Nuggets are currently linked to the LeBron James free agency sweepstakes, but they are certainly long shots at this point.

If the Nuggets indeed strike out on LeBron, Robby Kalland of CBS Sports suggests that the Nuggets should be keeping an eye on the availability of one of their former wings, Kenatvious Caldwell-Pope.

Denver Nuggets Pushed To Target $66 Million Wing From Grizzlies

Currently, Pope is planning for a return to the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

This summer, KCP had a $21.6 million player option on the table. As expected, the 33-year-old veteran picked it up and will look at free agency next summer.

However, don’t rule out a KCP buyout in Memphis.

“Denver will also look to fill out the roster with minimum-salary contracts. A backup center will be a top priority, followed by finding veterans on the wing,” Kalland wrote.

“Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a buyout candidate in Memphis after picking up his $21.6 million player option, and if he were to be waived, a return to Denver would make plenty of sense for a player who has struggled to make the same impact since leaving the Nuggets.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s NBA Career

Over 13 NBA seasons, Caldwell-Pope has played for six different teams.

From 2022 to 2024, KCP spent two of those seasons with the Nuggets. When he was in Denver, Caldwell-Pope started all 152 games. He shot 41.5% from three, producing 10.4 points per game and dishing out 2.4 assists per matchup.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Grizzlies, Caldwell-Pope appeared in 51 games. He produced an average of 8.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. He shot 31.6% from three and hit 41.0% of his shots from the field.

In addition to the Grizzlies and the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope played for the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, and the Washington Wizards.