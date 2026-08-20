Nuggets Raked Over the Coals for Peyton Watson Trade

The Denver Nuggets finally ended the Peyton Watson saga by sending him off in a trade. As part of a four-team deal, Watson was sent to Cleveland. Denver’s return was Julian Reese, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick from the Cavs, and a 2032 second-round pick.

Watson ended up signing a four-year deal worth $88 million with Cleveland, which was steeper than the Nuggets wanted to pay. However, their return on the trade leaves a lot to be desired. One writer believes they lost the trade, and they got a bad grade on the trade.

Denver Receives Terrible Trade Grade for Peyton Watson Move

Zach Kram of ESPN gave the Nuggets a D grade for the trade. His basis for that grade is the fact that Denver loses depth from what is already a team that struggles in that arena.

“But letting him walk is a bitter pill to swallow for a Denver team that needed his youth and upside. The Nuggets just lost a key player, but they’re a win-now team, with their top four players all entering their late primes,” Kram wrote.

Nikola Jokic is still the best player in the league, but he needs help around him in order to make another run at a title. As Kram notes, the team is quickly getting older. Four members of the starting five will be 29 or older when the season begins. Getting rid of Watson, who is significantly younger, is an issue.

On the flip side, Watson has not proven to be an effective offensive player. He has averaged just 8.7 points per game in his career thus far. Paying $88 million for a player who scores fewer than 10 points per game seems a bit much. That’s especially true for the Nuggets, who are already in the second apron.

Denver Can Turn Its Attention To Other Free Agents

With Watson finally out of the picture, the Nuggets can turn their attention to other free agents. They have reported interest in DeMar DeRozan, who is still a free agent. Bringing him in on a minimum deal would be a massive upgrade over Watson in terms of financial flexibility.

As of right now, Denver is the only team in the second apron of the luxury tax. They are struggling to find the right combination of talent and payment with their guys, which is not what they are looking for. They are also clearly behind the Thunder and the Spurs in the Western Conference hierarchy.

Last season, the Nuggets had the best offense in the league. Health continues to be an issue, as Aaron Gordon has only been able to stay healthy for the postseason once since he got to Denver. Until they address that problem, the Nuggets are likely to struggle to make a deep postseason run.

Failing to get two first-round picks for Watson hurts, as well.