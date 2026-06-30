For a moment, it seemed like the Denver Nuggets could heat up as favorites to win a Jaylen Brown sweepstakes.

But a Tuesday morning (June 30) report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick threw cold water on the idea that the Nuggets are notable contenders for the Boston Celtics star at the moment.

Denver Nuggets Get Reality Check On Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors

File the Nuggets under “considered” Brown.

While they thought about it, it doesn’t seem like the Nuggets are willing to make a blockbuster deal at the moment.

Amick notes that the interest from Denver’s side has been “significantly overstated.”

The NBA insider added that the Nuggets don’t have the draft assets to satisfy the Celtics’ ask.

What Do The Celtics Want For Jaylen Brown?

The Minnesota Timberwolves revealed the Celtics’ asking price when they attempted to star hunt in Boston.

Before landing LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets, the Timberwolves discussed a trade with the Celtics.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, the Celtics wanted Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and significant pick compensation that was similar to the Ball deal.

The Timberwolves had to part ways with an unprotected first-round pick, three future first-round pick swaps, and three future second-round picks.

Jaylen Brown’s NBA Career

The 29-year-old forward is one of the most prominent players in the game.

While Brown has often been viewed as a No. 2, playing alongside Jayson Tatum, the former third-overall pick has still done enough to earn five All-Star nods, two All-NBA mentions, and an NBA Finals MVP award.

Being in the league since 2016, Brown has appeared in 674 games. He has averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

In 2025-2026, Brown had the best season of his career. In 71 games, he shot 34.7% from three and averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.

Brown is a player worth keeping an eye on–especially if the Celtics bring the asking price down. For the time being, the Nuggets don’t seem to have a realistic package for the star forward.