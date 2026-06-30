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Denver Nuggets Get Reality Check On Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors

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Boston Celtics v Denver Nuggets
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ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 06: Jaylen Brown of Boston Celtics looks on during the NBA match between Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets at Etihad Arena on October 06, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

For a moment, it seemed like the Denver Nuggets could heat up as favorites to win a Jaylen Brown sweepstakes.

But a Tuesday morning (June 30) report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick threw cold water on the idea that the Nuggets are notable contenders for the Boston Celtics star at the moment.

Denver Nuggets Get Reality Check On Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics attempts a shot against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of their game at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

File the Nuggets under “considered” Brown.

While they thought about it, it doesn’t seem like the Nuggets are willing to make a blockbuster deal at the moment.

Amick notes that the interest from Denver’s side has been “significantly overstated.”

The NBA insider added that the Nuggets don’t have the draft assets to satisfy the Celtics’ ask.

What Do The Celtics Want For Jaylen Brown?

Boston Celtics v Denver Nuggets

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 25: Jaylen Brown #7 and Sam Hauser #30 of the Boston Celtics slap hands during action against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Ball Arena on February 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves revealed the Celtics’ asking price when they attempted to star hunt in Boston.

Before landing LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets, the Timberwolves discussed a trade with the Celtics.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, the Celtics wanted Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and significant pick compensation that was similar to the Ball deal.

The Timberwolves had to part ways with an unprotected first-round pick, three future first-round pick swaps, and three future second-round picks.

Jaylen Brown’s NBA Career

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old forward is one of the most prominent players in the game.

While Brown has often been viewed as a No. 2, playing alongside Jayson Tatum, the former third-overall pick has still done enough to earn five All-Star nods, two All-NBA mentions, and an NBA Finals MVP award.

Being in the league since 2016, Brown has appeared in 674 games. He has averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

In 2025-2026, Brown had the best season of his career. In 71 games, he shot 34.7% from three and averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.

Brown is a player worth keeping an eye on–especially if the Celtics bring the asking price down. For the time being, the Nuggets don’t seem to have a realistic package for the star forward.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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