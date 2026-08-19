Nuggets Finally Get Reprieve from Peyton Watson Situation in Three-Team Trade Idea

The Denver Nuggets are still in a stalemate with restricted free agent Peyton Watson. Watson is looking for a contract extension that further aligns with his perceived value. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are not willing to pay him that amount.

Denver is currently the only team in the second apron of the luxury tax heading into next season. With that being the case, they want to keep Watson for as little as possible. A three-team trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them finally resolve this issue.

Nuggets Send Peyton Watson Away for Solid Return in Trade Idea

Here is the full trade proposal:

Peyton Watson (from Nuggets)

Nuggets receive:

GG Jackson (from Grizzlies)

2030 protected first-round pick (from Cavaliers)

$11.6 million trade exception (Peyton Watson)

$5.1 million trade exception (Zeke Nnaji)

Grizzlies receive: