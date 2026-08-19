Nuggets Finally Get Reprieve from Peyton Watson Situation in Three-Team Trade Idea

The Denver Nuggets are still in a stalemate with restricted free agent Peyton Watson. Watson is looking for a contract extension that further aligns with his perceived value. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are not willing to pay him that amount.
Denver is currently the only team in the second apron of the luxury tax heading into next season. With that being the case, they want to keep Watson for as little as possible. A three-team trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see them finally resolve this issue.
Nuggets Send Peyton Watson Away for Solid Return in Trade Idea
Here is the full trade proposal:
Cavaliers receive:
- Peyton Watson (from Nuggets)
Nuggets receive:
- GG Jackson (from Grizzlies)
- 2030 protected first-round pick (from Cavaliers)
- $11.6 million trade exception (Peyton Watson)
- $5.1 million trade exception (Zeke Nnaji)
Grizzlies receive:
- Max Strus (from Cavaliers)
- Zeke Nnaji (from Nuggets)
- 2028 Minnesota Timberwolves second-rounder (from Nuggets)
- 2031 Sacramento Kings second-rounder (from Nuggets)
- 2032 Sacramento Kings second-rounder (from Cavaliers)
- $3.5 million (from Cavaliers)
- $3.5 million (from Nuggets)
- $2.4 million trade exception (GG Jackson II)
This would help Denver add some financial flexibility. GG Jackson is also a solid player when he is healthy, but that has been a problem. He would provide some nice depth behind Aaron Gordon, who has some health issues of his own. This would be the best-case scenario for Denver.
As the offseason continues, this situation doesn’t seem to be closer to being resolved. Cleveland is interested in adding Watson, and they have left James Harden without a contract to try to get something done. That is the main reason why Harden is still technically a free agent.
Denver is stuck with trying to play chicken with Watson because of a bad contract they signed Christian Braun to. That contract is also what Watson wants, which was a five-year deal worth around $125 million. The Nuggets simply can’t afford that.
Denver Continues to Find Ways to Hold On to Title Window
The Nuggets are desperate to hold on to their title window. After winning it all in 2023, they haven’t come close to being the same dominant force. Health in the playoffs has been a huge problem, and now they are spending money to try to remedy that problem.
Last season, Denver had the best offense in the league. Nikola Jokic is still the best offensive force in the NBA. However, they have not been able to get the bench to provide any sort of pop over the last couple of seasons. The bench will get worse if they trade Watson.
Watson is likely not good enough to command the kind of salary he is looking for. That is why Denver is fighting so hard to keep him for less. There is still a chance that this situation ends in Watson accepting a qualifying offer before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next season.
Nuggets Finally Get Reprieve from Peyton Watson Situation in Three-Team Trade Idea