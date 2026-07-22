INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after making a three-point basket during the second quarter against the LA Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome on May 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
It took until October for Russell Westbrook to find his next NBA home after spending one season with the Denver Nuggets in 2024-2025.
Following one season with the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook is back on the market. Once again, he’s still searching for a new home more than 20 days into free agency.
Early on, the Kings weren’t ruled out as a possible landing spot for Westbrook, who plans to play during the 2026-2027 NBA season. The Washington Wizards were rumored to have eyes on him as well.
However, the latest Westbrook update doesn’t paint a positive picture for the ex-Nuggets star right now.
Ex-Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook Gets Bad NBA Free Agency Update
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 05: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the first half of Round Two Game One of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on May 05, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
“Ever since Washington managed to sneak that Khris Middleton sign-and-trade into a six-team multi-team trade to bring Middleton back to D.C. after that first half of last season, I have been ruling out the Wizards as a Russell Westbrook team. So really I don’t have a home for him right now. I don’t believe Sacramento wants him back. I don’t think he wants to come back there.”
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 13: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against Alex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game five of the Western Conference semifinals at Paycom Center on May 13, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)
Heading into year 19, Westbrook still holds value. The Nuggets benefited from his presence during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
In 75 games, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. He shot 44.9% from the field and hit 32.3% of his shots from three.
After the Nuggets’ 2026 playoff run, Westbrook claimed that the Nuggets didn’t have an interest in bringing him back. He declined his player option with the team, and patiently waited for the Kings’ call deep into the offseason.
Russell Westbrook Right Now
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Russell Westbrook #18 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on March 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The Kings rolled out Westbrook for 64 games in 2025-2026.
Although he was brought on to back up Dennis Schroder, Westbrook ended up starting 58 games. Schroder was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The ex-Nuggets star averaged 15.2 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, while shooting 33.8% from three.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
It took until October for Russell Westbrook to find his next NBA home after spending one season with the Denver Nuggets in 2024-2025. Following one season with the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook is back on the market. Once again, he’s still searching for a new home more than 20 days into free agency. Early on, the […]