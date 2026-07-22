It took until October for Russell Westbrook to find his next NBA home after spending one season with the Denver Nuggets in 2024-2025.

Following one season with the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook is back on the market. Once again, he’s still searching for a new home more than 20 days into free agency.

Early on, the Kings weren’t ruled out as a possible landing spot for Westbrook, who plans to play during the 2026-2027 NBA season. The Washington Wizards were rumored to have eyes on him as well.

However, the latest Westbrook update doesn’t paint a positive picture for the ex-Nuggets star right now.

Ex-Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook Gets Bad NBA Free Agency Update

“I truly have not heard any updates on him since we’ve heard before the opening bell of free agency that the Wizards were interested in him,” NBA insider Jake Fischer said during a Bleacher Report live stream.

“Ever since Washington managed to sneak that Khris Middleton sign-and-trade into a six-team multi-team trade to bring Middleton back to D.C. after that first half of last season, I have been ruling out the Wizards as a Russell Westbrook team. So really I don’t have a home for him right now. I don’t believe Sacramento wants him back. I don’t think he wants to come back there.”

Heading into year 19, Westbrook still holds value. The Nuggets benefited from his presence during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

In 75 games, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. He shot 44.9% from the field and hit 32.3% of his shots from three.

After the Nuggets’ 2026 playoff run, Westbrook claimed that the Nuggets didn’t have an interest in bringing him back. He declined his player option with the team, and patiently waited for the Kings’ call deep into the offseason.

Russell Westbrook Right Now

The Kings rolled out Westbrook for 64 games in 2025-2026.

Although he was brought on to back up Dennis Schroder, Westbrook ended up starting 58 games. Schroder was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The ex-Nuggets star averaged 15.2 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, while shooting 33.8% from three.