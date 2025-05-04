Westbrook Calls Out Clippers After Game 7 Win

Russell Westbrook doesn’t forget.

After the Denver Nuggets blew out the Los Angeles Clippers 120–101 in Game 7 on Saturday night, Westbrook didn’t just celebrate a second-round berth. He made a point to remind his former team exactly what they gave up.

Walking into the locker room, fired up from a vintage performance, the 35-year-old guard delivered a sharp message:



“Picked the wrong person, didn’t they?”

Westbrook spent parts of two seasons with the Clippers before the franchise opted to move on last offseason, trading for Kris Dunn and effectively paving the way for Westbrook to sign with Denver. He didn’t get closure then. He got it Saturday.

A Statement on the Court

Westbrook came off the bench and gave Denver exactly what they needed. 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals in just 27 minutes. The Nuggets led by as many as 35 and ran the Clippers off the floor, ending their season in embarrassing fashion.

The signature moment came midway through the fourth quarter. Westbrook picked off a pass and raced down the court for a one-handed dunk. Then, he hung on the rim just long enough to draw a technical foul—riling up the crowd and making his statement loud and clear.

The Clippers Got Burned

The Clippers entered the playoffs red hot, winning 18 of their final 21 regular season games. But they collapsed when it counted. James Harden finished Game 7 with just 7 points on 2-for-8 shooting. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 22, but the Clippers were outscored 37–19 in the second quarter and never recovered.

By contrast, Denver’s balance was on full display. Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun combined for 43 points. Nikola Jokić added 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists despite foul trouble. And Jamal Murray scored 16 of his own as the Nuggets secured a second-round matchup with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook Heads to OKC—Again

Now comes another layer of intrigue. Westbrook, an Oklahoma City legend and former MVP, will face his old team with a spot in the Western Conference Finals on the line.

He may not be the focal point anymore. But after his message Saturday night, there’s no doubt Westbrook still sees himself as a force to be reckoned with.

And for the Clippers? He made it clear they’ll be watching the rest of the playoffs from home—wondering if they really did pick the wrong person.