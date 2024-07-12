Nuggets Trade Pitch Pairs Former NBA MVP With Current MVP Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets have retained the core of their 2023 NBA Championship team through free agency, but the losses of Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the last two offseasons, respectively, loom large in a Western Conference that continues to get tougher — especially at the top.

High-level defenders like Caldwell-Pope who also shoot the 3-pointer at a high clip are at a premium across the league, so replacing him in the starting lineup is liable to prove a dubious effort in 2024-25. The Nuggets are betting that third-year guard Christian Braun can elevate into that role and at least occupy it serviceably.

But even if Braun can exceed expectations as Denver’s fifth starter, his absence from the second-unit is unquestionably going to hurt the team’s bench production. There are very few players remaining in free agency or on the trade market who can seriously impact winning in a starting lineup, though there are a handful who may be able to meaningfully enhance the production of a second group.

Enter former MVP Russell Westbrook, currently of the Los Angeles Clippers. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, July 10, authored a trade pitch in which the Nuggets flip Zeke Nnaji and a second-round pick in 2025 to the Clippers for Westbrook.

“After shipping out Reggie Jackson, the Nuggets have an opening at backup point guard,” Buckley wrote. “Westbrook has his flaws, but on a reasonable contract and in an appropriately sized sixth-man role, he could be a fun fit. A master ball-mover like Nikola Jokic could bring out Westbrook’s best as a downhill attacker, off-ball cutter and transition sprinter.”