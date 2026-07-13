Denver Nuggets Sign 23-Year-Old NBA Rookie

The Denver Nuggets have agreed to terms on a rookie contract with their second-round selection, Trevon Brazile.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the team is locking the rookie in with a four-year deal. He will make $9.3 million over that time.

Trevon Brazile’s Journey To The NBA

The 23-year-old is entering the NBA after stints with two different schools in the NCAA.

The Missouri native started in his home state, playing for Missouri. He spent his freshman season starting in 23 out of 25 games there.

Brazile averaged 21.5 minutes per game. During that tie, he shot 53.4% from the field, averaging 6.6 points per game. Along with his scoring, Brazile produced 5.1 rebounds per game and averaged 1.9 blocks on defense.

After one season at Missouri, Brazile spent the next four seasons playing at Arkansas. His role would change over time.

During the 2025-2026 NCAA season, which serves as his last, Brazile appeared in 19 games. He averaged 28.1 minutes on the floor. During that time, Brazile shot 54.5% from the field and hit 40.4% of his threes.

The forward produced a career-high 12.6 points per game, along with 6.8 rebounds per game. He also stood out defensively, producing 1.7 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game.

He left the NCAA with 113 games under his belt. The Nuggets selected Brazile with the 35th overall pick in the 2026 draft.