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Denver Nuggets Sign Elite Rebounding Big Man After NBA Draft

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DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Media Day at Ball Arena on September 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Giovanni Emejuru did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 12.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 59.1% from the field in 31 games for East Carolina.

Nuggets Sign Elite Rebounding Big Man After Draft

GettyHead coach David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets directs his team against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during Game One of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 18, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reported the news that Emejuru had signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: East Carolina’s Giovanni Emejuru has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell DraftExpress. The 6’11” Nigerian-Italian big man was one of the best rebounders and rim-finishers in the American Conference this season.”

Emejuru also spent time at Sam Houston, Siena and George Mason over five seasons of college basketball.

Social Media Reacts

GettyHead coach David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets watches from the sideline during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 20, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Stephen Igoe: “East Carolina big Giovanni Emejuru has signed an undrafted, Exhibit-10 deal with the Denver Nuggets.”

@MaacTheft: “Made a massive jump in his Rebounds per 40 from 9.3 at Siena, 9.8 at George Mason, up to 11.3 this yeat at ECU. Good for him, making the improvements and getting a pro shot.”

Jaden Daly: “Another pro player for @CoachCarm. Say what you want about how his last year at Siena ended (not entirely his fault on that one), but never question his ability to evaluate talent.”

While it will likely take a lot for Emejuru to make the roster, he is an intriguing player to have in their organization.

NBA teams have been using their G League affiliate to develop talent more than ever.

Looking At Denver

GettyNikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets walks off the court after being defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-98 in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Target Center on April 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

The Nuggets are coming off another strong regular season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 54-28 record.

That said, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Denver Nuggets Sign Elite Rebounding Big Man After NBA Draft

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