Denver Nuggets Sign Elite Rebounding Big Man After NBA Draft

On Wednesday, Giovanni Emejuru did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 12.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 59.1% from the field in 31 games for East Carolina.

Nuggets Sign Elite Rebounding Big Man After Draft

After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reported the news that Emejuru had signed a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: East Carolina’s Giovanni Emejuru has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell DraftExpress. The 6’11” Nigerian-Italian big man was one of the best rebounders and rim-finishers in the American Conference this season.”

Emejuru also spent time at Sam Houston, Siena and George Mason over five seasons of college basketball.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Stephen Igoe: “East Carolina big Giovanni Emejuru has signed an undrafted, Exhibit-10 deal with the Denver Nuggets.”

@MaacTheft: “Made a massive jump in his Rebounds per 40 from 9.3 at Siena, 9.8 at George Mason, up to 11.3 this yeat at ECU. Good for him, making the improvements and getting a pro shot.”

Jaden Daly: “Another pro player for @CoachCarm. Say what you want about how his last year at Siena ended (not entirely his fault on that one), but never question his ability to evaluate talent.”

While it will likely take a lot for Emejuru to make the roster, he is an intriguing player to have in their organization.

NBA teams have been using their G League affiliate to develop talent more than ever.

Looking At Denver

The Nuggets are coming off another strong regular season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 54-28 record.

That said, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.