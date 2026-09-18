Nuggets Reportedly Sign Intriguing Wing to a Two-Way Deal

The Denver Nuggets have been mostly quiet when it comes to offseason additions. DeMar DeRozan was their big offseason move, and he was signed after he was bought out by the Kings. They decided to trade Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well.

Now, the Nuggets have decided to replace Watson by signing forward Cam Whitmore to a deal. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Whitmore has signed a two-way deal with Denver. This will be the third different team that he has played for in four years.

Nuggets Sign Cam Whitmore in Low-Risk Deal

Whitmore was the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Rockets. He played the most in his rookie year, playing 18.7 minutes per game. His playing time has decreased each season, as he played just 16.9 minutes per game for the Washington Wizards a year ago.

Whitmore has also played just 119 games in three seasons. His inability to stay on the court and stay healthy has contributed to him bouncing around the league. He was traded by the Rockets to the Wizards in a three-team deal prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.

There were several teams that were trying to add Whitmore to the roster. The Lakers and Heat were also in pursuit of Whitmore. However, he decided to pick Denver. He must believe that he has the best chance of making the opening-day roster with the Nuggets.

Denver’s small forward depth took a hit when they shipped Watson to Cleveland. DeRozan, Christian Braun, and Spencer Jones are the primary options at that position. It’s unclear if Whitmore will be able to crack the rotation if he does make the team.

Denver is Desperate For Cheap Production

As of right now, the Nuggets are the second-most expensive team in the NBA. They are one of just two teams in the second apron of the luxury tax, joining the Toronto Raptors. Getting cheap production is something they are in search of, especially after trading Watson.

There is a chance that Denver makes a move at the trade deadline to shed salary so that they get out of the second apron. Trades are very hard to make once teams enter the second apron, as the salaries must match exactly. That’s one of the penalties of being in the apron.

The Nuggets have struggled to have healthy bodies in the postseason who can produce, which is why Denver is taking a chance on Whitmore. This might be his last chance in the NBA, as he hasn’t shown the ability to stay healthy with any team he’s played for.

Whitmore will likely have to fight to be an end-of-the-bench guy. He has shown the ability to score the ball and defend the perimeter when he is actually healthy enough to play. It remains to be seen if he can do that.