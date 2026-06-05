Money will be tight for the Denver Nuggets as they prepare the roster for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Heading into the NBA Draft, with free agency to follow, the Nuggets’ top priority will be bringing back the veteran guard, Peyton Watson, who is hitting the free agency market for the first time in his career.

Watson is expected to hear from quite a few suitors, which would drive up the value of a deal the Nuggets would have to offer or match.

While most rumors regarding Watson suggest he’ll get pricey, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons has a different outlook. The longtime NBA analyst believes the Nuggets’ young star won’t generate as much as $20 million per year.

Denver Nuggets Star Gets Notable Contract Prediction From NBA Analyst

“I don’t think Peyton Watson’s getting as much money as everybody thinks,” Simmons said this week on his podcast.

“I don’t know where his $20 million a year is coming from. We saw the guy play, what, for like five weeks, six weeks, eight weeks? I think that’s the range of guys that everybody’s scared of right now. $17 to $22 million, where you’re overpaying.”

Simmons suggested that the Nuggets and the rest of Watson’s suitors could be scared off by Denver’s big move last year, which involved signing Christian Braun to a $125 million rookie extension.

Braun will make $21.5 million next year, coming off a down year. His contract expires in 2031, where he’ll end the season with $28.4 million in salary.

Not even one year after the signing, Braun is viewed as a potential trade candidate for the Nuggets, signaling a sense of regret.

Peyton Watson’s Nuggets Run

When it comes to Watson, it’s not a skill concern. It’s more about availability.

As his playing time increased, Watson started dealing with setbacks. In 2025-2026, Watson averaged a career-high 29.6 minutes per game.

In the 54 games he played (started 40 games), Watson shot 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three to average 14.6 points. He also produced 4.9 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game.

Watson missed a notable chunk of the year, and also missed the playoff run after returning to the court for just five games down the stretch of the regular season.

With that, the sample size is small. Watson has averaged just 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 225 games (four seasons).