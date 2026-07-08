SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings sits on the bench before their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center on March 11, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
A new star-caliber name is hitting the NBA free agency market this summer. DeMar DeRozan is expected to finally become free to sign with any team as the Sacramento Kings are ready to cut ties.
The Denver Nuggets were recently listed as an ideal landing spot for the forward.
Denver Nuggets Tabbed As Logical Landing Spot For 6-Time NBA All-Star
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings points back towards the bench during the second half of their game against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center on March 07, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
“DeRozan doesn’t exactly fit their off-ball motion-heavy offense around Jokić, but he could keep the bench offense afloat,” Quinn explained.
“Denver has played elite offense without maxing out 3-point volume in the past, so it is about as well-equipped as any team could be to deal with DeRozan’s less-than-ideal shot selection. Denver ranked fourth in free-throw rate last season, and throwing DeRozan into the mix could nudge them up to No. 1.”
DeMar DeRozan’s Sacramento Kings Run
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings dribbling the ball is guarded by Elijah Harkless #16 of the Utah Jazz in the second half at Golden 1 Center on March 15, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Kings loaded up on big names over the past few years, hoping that they could buy their way into contention.
DeRozan maintained his 20-plus-points scoring average with the Kings over two years, but the team continued to struggle.
In 154 games, DeRozan averaged 20.3 points, while shooting 48.6% from the field and 32.5% from three. He also racked up 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Coming off his impressive three-year run with the Chicago Bulls, it was clear that DeRozan and the Kings weren’t a fit.
Now, the Kings are going to give DeRozan a chance to compete at a higher level, as they navigate through a rebuild.
The Plan For The Nuggets
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 30: Demar Derozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings reacts against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Intuit Dome on December 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Nuggets have two clear priorities. One, acquire LeBron James. Two, retain Peyton Watson.
So far, the race for James has been difficult for the Nuggets. While they are continuously mentioned, the Nuggets just might be more of a dark-horse option for LeBron. DeRozan is a logical target who could come at a low cost, but Denver is likely waiting to find out if they have a real shot at James or not.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
A new star-caliber name is hitting the NBA free agency market this summer. DeMar DeRozan is expected to finally become free to sign with any team as the Sacramento Kings are ready to cut ties. The Denver Nuggets were recently listed as an ideal landing spot for the forward. Denver Nuggets Tabbed As Logical Landing […]