A new star-caliber name is hitting the NBA free agency market this summer. DeMar DeRozan is expected to finally become free to sign with any team as the Sacramento Kings are ready to cut ties.

The Denver Nuggets were recently listed as an ideal landing spot for the forward.

Denver Nuggets Tabbed As Logical Landing Spot For 6-Time NBA All-Star

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports believes that DeRozan would be a logical option if the Nuggets fail their pursuit of LeBron James.

“DeRozan doesn’t exactly fit their off-ball motion-heavy offense around Jokić, but he could keep the bench offense afloat,” Quinn explained.

“Denver has played elite offense without maxing out 3-point volume in the past, so it is about as well-equipped as any team could be to deal with DeRozan’s less-than-ideal shot selection. Denver ranked fourth in free-throw rate last season, and throwing DeRozan into the mix could nudge them up to No. 1.”

DeMar DeRozan’s Sacramento Kings Run

The Kings loaded up on big names over the past few years, hoping that they could buy their way into contention.

DeRozan maintained his 20-plus-points scoring average with the Kings over two years, but the team continued to struggle.

In 154 games, DeRozan averaged 20.3 points, while shooting 48.6% from the field and 32.5% from three. He also racked up 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Coming off his impressive three-year run with the Chicago Bulls, it was clear that DeRozan and the Kings weren’t a fit.

Now, the Kings are going to give DeRozan a chance to compete at a higher level, as they navigate through a rebuild.

The Plan For The Nuggets

The Nuggets have two clear priorities. One, acquire LeBron James. Two, retain Peyton Watson.

So far, the race for James has been difficult for the Nuggets. While they are continuously mentioned, the Nuggets just might be more of a dark-horse option for LeBron. DeRozan is a logical target who could come at a low cost, but Denver is likely waiting to find out if they have a real shot at James or not.