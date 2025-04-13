The Nuggets Explored Trades for Murray and MPJ

After firing head coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, a report has emerged that the Denver Nuggets explored trades for guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr.

As reported by the Denver Posts’ Bennett Durando, the Nuggets had engaged in talks surrounding moving on from Porter and Murray since the offseason. Booth had exploratory conversations about the pair and the idea was to position the team to win a second championship.

“Booth believed the sacrifice of KCP and other, more significant pivots could be necessary to win a second championship. He even explored trades involving Jamal Murray last offseason and Porter during this season, league sources told The Post.”

Though the trades never happened, and Murray would go on to sign a four year, $208 million dollar extension, the two being shopped seems to be among several reasons for dissension in the front office that led to Booth and Malone’s dismissal. Malone has been upset with roster construction around center Nikola Jokic for a while, and letting guard Kentavious Caldwell Pope leave in the offseason was a major turning point.

Booth’s preference for younger player to get playing time and Malone’s preference for older and more established vets created a tense environment within the organization. With the potential moves for Murray and Porter on the table last year, it’s likely that it added to the frustration as both won a championship in Denver and were favorites in Malone’s offense.

Denver Nuggets explored trades for guard Jamal Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr, but with both Malone and Booth gone, it’s unknown if the team will revisit a trade.