Nuggets’ Top Trade Target Viewed as Former Top-3 Pick

The Denver Nuggets have work to do this offseason. After losing in the first round of the playoffs, the team has a lot of things to improve on. They will likely look at adding some talent via the trade market this summer, which is the easiest way for them to get better.

Denver isn’t a team flush with assets. Future first-round picks are the best trade assets that they have to offer. Most of those are down the road when most teams think Nikola Jokic would start to decline. However, they have some trade targets they could look to acquire that would be cheap.

One outlet believes the Nuggets could target a former top-three pick as their top trade target.

Nuggets’ Top Trade Target Viewed as Former Top Pick

According to Bleacher Report, the Nuggets could target Jabari Smith Jr. as their top trade target this summer. He was the third overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He would help give Denver some outside shooting that they lost when they traded Michael Porter Jr.

Smith Jr. had his best offensive season this year with the Rockets. While his rebounding numbers are down, Jokic gobbles up a lot of rebounds for the Nuggets, anyway. However, it would be difficult for Denver to cobble together enough assets to get Houston to want to move Smith Jr.

It would likely take some combination of Jamal Murray or Christian Braun and multiple first-round draft picks. Is Smith Jr. better than Murray right now? No, but Murray hasn’t been the same since he tore his ACL a few years ago. Smith Jr. hasn’t hit his ceiling yet.

Houston is more likely to gear up for a big trade than to send Smith Jr. away in order to take someone’s salary dump. Murray would likely be the price for him, which is probably too steep a price. Denver could probably get a better player in exchange for Murray now.

Denver Could Make a Big Move This Summer

The Nuggets are in a position to make a big move this summer. It seems that the core of the team might be ready for a change. The front office has mentioned that everyone is open for business except for Jokic, which would keep the best offensive player in the league where he belongs.

Denver has to figure out which players fit best around him. Injuries have played a factor, as Aaron Gordon has been injured in each of the last two postseasons. His absence has turned out to be massive for this team. Cameron Johnson wasn’t able to fill that role effectively enough.

Smith Jr. is a good player, but he also costs a lot of money. Denver might end up having to pivot somewhere else. Still, the Nuggets are a really good team. The Nuggets have to figure out the best way to truly become a title contender.