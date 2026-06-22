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Denver Nuggets Trade Idea Sends Peyton Watson To Boston Celtics

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 21: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 21, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

In a world where the Boston Celtics miss out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, they could end up continuing to run with the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown once again in 2026-2027 with a surprise addition from the Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics can’t simply run it back. After a strong regular season, the Celtics dropped the ball in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

If Boston misses out on Antetokounmpo, they could go look for a smaller-scale trade to acquire a promising young veteran in Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Trade Idea Sends Peyton Watson To Boston Celtics

Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 29: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball against Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center on December 29, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

With Watson being a restricted free agent for the Nuggets in 2026, this mock move from Mile High Sports would be a sign-and-trade for Denver’s young guard.

In the hypothetical deal, the Celtics would land Watson with a freshly signed four-year, $103 million contract.

In return, the Nuggets would pick up Sam Hauser and a 2032 second-round pick.

“For the Nuggets, they get back compensation for letting Watson walk,” Ryan Blackburn wrote.

“It’s not ideal to let him walk, but if Denver decides they don’t want to pay $25 million per year for Watson, they get back something in the form of Sam Hauser, who could start or come off the bench for Denver depending on what they did with the rest of their roster.”

Peyton Watson’s Nuggets Run

Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics

GettyBOSTON, MA – JANUARY 7: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets looks to shoot the ball while Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics looks on in the third quarter of the game at TD Garden on January 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old former first-round pick out of UCLA just had the best season of his career, despite injuries holding him out.

In 54 games, Watson averaged 14.6 points, while shooting 49.1% from the field and hitting on 41.1% from three.

Due to a setback, Watson missed the entire 2026 playoff run for Denver. Throughout his four-year career, the veteran guard has averaged 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

The Nuggets are expected to prioritize re-signing Watson. However, the market demand could cause his contract to get pricey. As a restricted free agent, any deal Watson signs gives the Nuggets a chance to match.

Will the injuries and the Christian Braun signing cause Denver to grow hesitant? It’s possible.

Sam Hauser’s NBA Run

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 06: Sam Hauser #30 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass against the Miami Heat during the first half at the TD Garden on February 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

In 2021, Sam Hauser went undrafted out of Virginia.

Since his sophomore season in 2022-2023, Hauser has been a key reserve for the Celtics. In 2025-2026, Hauser appeared in 78 games, and started a career-high 49 games with 24.8 minutes of action.

With increased playing time, Hauser had a career-best run. He averaged 9.2 points, while shooting 41.9% from the field and hitting on 39.3% from three.

Throughout his career, Hauser averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, while knocking down 41.2% of his shots from deep.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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