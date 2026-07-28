If an NBA team was hoping that a couple of weeks could cause the Peyton Watson sign-and-trade price to fall, they are out of luck. The Denver Nuggets are rumored to have the same price tag they set earlier in July.

The last time The Stein Line revealed a price tag for Watson’s services, the Nuggets were asking for a package that’s similar to what the Utah Jazz got from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Walker Kessler deal.

Two first-round picks and two first-round swaps got the Lakers the young and promising center in what was recognized as a blockbuster deal.

As of July 27, the Nuggets haven’t budged on their price for the veteran guard.

Denver Nuggets Trade Partners Get Bad News On Peyton Watson Price

Multiple teams have shown interest in Watson this summer. The Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers were the first two relevant in the Watson market.

Recently, the Milwaukee Bucks got in line as well. And at this point, the Bucks just might be the favorites, even though the Nuggets don’t seem any closer to trading Watson away compared to two weeks ago.

“One source briefed on Watson’s situation said Monday that they see the Bucks as the most likely external suitor to swipe Watson away from Denver,” Fischer wrote on July 27. … “Milwaukee holds a mammoth $25.5 million traded player exception to take on salary in addition to boasting various young players to offer up in various trade proposals to the Nuggets … depending on how far the Bucks are willing to go.”

The Nuggets Will Hold Firm

Denver’s financial situation just got trickier, but they are still committed to the idea of keeping Watson on board for the long haul.

After the Nuggets picked up Watson as the 30th overall in 2022 out of UCLA, he’s been developing into a critical role player for the team.

Last season, Watson started 40 of his 54 appearances. Seeing the court for 29.6 minutes per game, the veteran guard produced averages of 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

He has a total of 225 games under his belt. Throughout his career, Watson has shot 36.1% from three and produced 8.7 points per game.