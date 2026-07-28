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Denver Nuggets Trade Partners Get Bad News On Peyton Watson Price

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Denver Nuggets Media Day
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DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 29: Peyton Watson and Curtis Jones of the Denver Nuggets field questions during Media Day at Ball Arena on September 29, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

If an NBA team was hoping that a couple of weeks could cause the Peyton Watson sign-and-trade price to fall, they are out of luck. The Denver Nuggets are rumored to have the same price tag they set earlier in July.

The last time The Stein Line revealed a price tag for Watson’s services, the Nuggets were asking for a package that’s similar to what the Utah Jazz got from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Walker Kessler deal.

Two first-round picks and two first-round swaps got the Lakers the young and promising center in what was recognized as a blockbuster deal.

As of July 27, the Nuggets haven’t budged on their price for the veteran guard.

Denver Nuggets Trade Partners Get Bad News On Peyton Watson Price

Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics

GettyBOSTON, MA – JANUARY 7: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets looks to shoot the ball while Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics looks on in the third quarter of a game at TD Garden on January 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Multiple teams have shown interest in Watson this summer. The Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers were the first two relevant in the Watson market.

Recently, the Milwaukee Bucks got in line as well. And at this point, the Bucks just might be the favorites, even though the Nuggets don’t seem any closer to trading Watson away compared to two weeks ago.

“One source briefed on Watson’s situation said Monday that they see the Bucks as the most likely external suitor to swipe Watson away from Denver,” Fischer wrote on July 27. … “Milwaukee holds a mammoth $25.5 million traded player exception to take on salary in addition to boasting various young players to offer up in various trade proposals to the Nuggets … depending on how far the Bucks are willing to go.”

The Nuggets Will Hold Firm

Denver Nuggets v Washington Wizards

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Kyshawn George #18 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Denver’s financial situation just got trickier, but they are still committed to the idea of keeping Watson on board for the long haul.

After the Nuggets picked up Watson as the 30th overall in 2022 out of UCLA, he’s been developing into a critical role player for the team.

Last season, Watson started 40 of his 54 appearances. Seeing the court for 29.6 minutes per game, the veteran guard produced averages of 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

He has a total of 225 games under his belt. Throughout his career, Watson has shot 36.1% from three and produced 8.7 points per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Denver Nuggets Trade Partners Get Bad News On Peyton Watson Price

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