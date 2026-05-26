Nuggets Trade Pitch Lands Paul George to Shake Up Core

The 2026 NBA offseason will be a busy one for the Denver Nuggets, who are placing all non-Nikola Jokic chips on the table.

Following a first-round exit in upset fashion, the Nuggets will have to make some notable moves to maximize Jokic’s window, while he’s still playing at an MVP level.

Maybe the Philadelphia 76ers have a trade package that could intrigue Denver’s front office.

What Could A Blockbuster 76ers-Nuggets Trade Look Like?

Jared Koch of Sports Illustrated took a stab at putting together a trade framework that sends the 36-year-old sharpshooter, Paul George, to the Nuggets.

For George, Adem Bona, 2026 first-round pick (No. 22), and the Los Angeles Clippers‘ 2028 first-round pick, the Nuggets would give up Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Zeke Nnaji in this hypothetical scenario.

On paper, Denver looks like the clear winner here.

Paul George Still Has Value

“He could fit in a seamless fit on the wing for an already-electric Nuggets offense, and add another layer of dynamic ability offensively while opening a spot in the starting lineup for Peyton Watson to bring further upside on both ends of the floor.” via Sports Illustrated

The 2026 NBA Playoffs proved that George still brings value on both sides of the ball, but the contract is what forces the Sixers to give up picks in this scenario.

In 2024, the 76ers signed George to a four-year, $212 million contract. It was a major gamble at the time, and it’s certainly not paying off two years in. Over two years, George appeared in just 78 games for the Sixers.

He is averaging 16.7 points while shooting 37.5% from three over that time.

The Sixers will more than likely have to part ways with a pick in order to get George’s contract off the books, but two, including the valuable LAC pick in two years, is steep.

Would The Sixers Consider The Move?

It’s hard to say, considering the Sixers don’t have their new front office in place. There’s no telling what the philosophy is at this time.

Assuming the Sixers are keeping the core together, and hoping to compete in 2026-2027, they might be willing to take some risks with their assets, but this doesn’t feel like the one that gets them over the hump.

Aaron Gordon is a quality role player with championship experience. However, he’s got availability concerns of his own as of late. In 2024-2025, Gordon played in just 51 games. Last year, he was available for 36 games and missed three out of six playoff games. The last thing the Sixers need is another injury-prone veteran.

Then there’s Cam Johnson, who just left a bad taste in Denver. Going from a rebuilding situation to a contending one, Johnson was inconsistent for the Nuggets. He won’t be an easy sell this offseason.

If the Nuggets can make this move, it would be a no-brainer as it’s beneficial for the present and the future. But unless the Sixers are feeling desperate to move George, Philly’s front office is unlikely to make a deal that includes two first-round picks without them getting a superstar in return.