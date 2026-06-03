As the Denver Nuggets prepare to make a big change or two in the offseason, two veterans have been frequently mentioned as trade candidates.

Cam Johnson and Christian Braun seem to be the most likely candidates to get moved.

With Johnson being on an expiring deal, he might be the easier sell out of the two. A recent hypothetical trade idea created by Sports Illustrated’s Logan Struck gives an idea of what the Nuggets could land in return for Johnson.

Nuggets Trade Prediction Gives Clippers 30-Year-Old Sharpshooter

In the predicted deal, the Nuggets would send Johnson to the Los Angeles Clippers to give Kawhi Leonard some shooting help.

In return, Denver would land two players in Derrick Jones Jr. and Isaiah Jackson. Along with the players, they would pick up a 2026 second-round pick (No. 36) and a 2032 second-round pick.

“This move gives the Nuggets an extra $5.6 million in free money,” Struck writes.

“Johnson’s $23 million expiring deal comes off the books, and in comes a pair of cheaper deals to spread across their bench: Jones Jr.’s $10.4 million expiring, and Jackson’s deal that has two years and just over $13 million left over the life of the contract.”

Derrick Jones Jr.’s NBA History

Coming out of UNLV in 2016, Jones Jr. went undrafted. He started his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns. In 2017, Jones joined the Miami Heat, starting out on a two-way contract. In 2018, he was upgraded to a standard deal.

Following his time with the Heat, Jones inked a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. One year in, he was traded to the Chicago Bulls.

When Jones became a free agent in 2023, he signed with the Dallas Mavericks. Following the lone season in Dallas, Jones joined the Clippers in 2024.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Jones appeared in 50 games for the Clippers (45 starts). He saw the court for 27.0 minutes per game and averaged 10.1 points, 1.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

Isaiah Jackson’s NBA Run

Unlike Jones, Isaiah Jackson is a former first-round pick. Coming out of Kentucky, he was drafted by the Indiana Pacers (officially selected by LAL).

The former 22nd pick played five seasons with the Pacers. During the 2025-2026 NBA season, the veteran center appeared in 38 games. He averaged 6.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

After getting traded to the Clippers, Jackson played in 17 games, posting averages of 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Why The Nuggets Would Consider Moving Cam Johnson

Aside from the obvious financial gain, the Nuggets simply didn’t get the boost they had hoped for from Johnson.

After developing into an 18-point scorer on average with the Brooklyn Nets, Johnson unsurprisingly saw his numbers drop. He averaged 12.2 points per game. While he still maintained a high three-point percentage at 43, Johnson didn’t have a strong enough playoff impact.

In six games, Johnson shot 31.4% from deep on 5.8 attempts per game. The Nuggets aren’t going to move like a desperate team to get off Johnson’s deal, but they’ll certainly consider all options.